ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Vegan Convert Slammed for Labelling Vegetarian Friend a 'Murderer'

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For those who adopt veganism, especially for ethical reasons, spreading the message can be a big priority, but the method used by one convert hasn't gone down...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 14

Deepak Chiwdry
3d ago

Humans are omnivores by nature’s design. We need both plants and meat. Vegan and vegetarian diets are unnatural and unhealthy.

Reply
10
Ann Gables
3d ago

Just what we don't need; another radical control group. Eat your soy and shut up.

Reply
10
The Pennsyltuckian
3d ago

There a few things more annoying than a "fresh convert" of any ilk.

Reply(3)
11
Related
psychologytoday.com

Vaccinations, Vegans, and the Problem of Moral Consistency

Nearly 40 percent of Americans oppose the use of animals for biomedical research. While the numbers are elusive, millions of animals will likely be used in developing COVID vaccines. By law, all COVID vaccines must be tested on animals, often mice and monkeys. Conflicts between concerns for animal welfare and...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Meat#Vegans#Labelling
The Independent

Woman finds $300 and note in Coach purse she bought for $7 at thrift store: ‘Be a Martha’

A woman documented her experience finding $300 in inheritance money, and a note from the previous owner, inside of a Coach bag that she purchased at a thrift store for $6.99.Lynora, who goes by the username @marthainfused on TikTok, uploaded the now-viral video to the app over the weekend.In the clip, the TikToker began by telling viewers she couldn’t wait to show them what she found inside the purse she bought at the Salvation Army and showed the $6.99 price tag.Lynora then opened the bag to show the inside, which was slightly stained from use, while noting that she purchased...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Society
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Distractify

What Is Vabbing? Women on TikTok Swear This Absurd Technique Will Instantly Make You More Attractive

Back in my day, I’d spritz some of Bath & Body Works' signature Warm Vanilla Sugar scent on me before homeroom in hopes that all the teenage boys would gravitate toward me like magnets. Did it work? Not really, but I still enjoyed smelling like a candle as I awkwardly trudged through the halls and tried to let all my potential suitors get a whiff of me.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Skittles are 'unsafe' for consumers, lawsuit charges, because they contain 'a known toxin'

A consumer sued candy maker Mars, alleging Skittles contain a "known toxin" that makes the rainbow candies "unfit for human consumption." In a lawsuit seeking class-action status filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Thursday, attorneys for San Leandro resident Jenile Thames said Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain "heightened levels" of titanium dioxide.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Mary Duncan

Woman slaps friend in parking lot over bucket of fried chicken while kids looked on

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I must admit I have never been the best at making friends. I have two girlfriends that I’ve known and loved and cherished for more than thirty years now, and other than that I’ve had a lot of other casual friends and acquaintances come and go from my life, which I am thinking now is a good thing.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
916M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy