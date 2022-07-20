ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Halloween Ends: First trailer released for latest film in Halloween franchise

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmPKm_0gmG68xT00

The first trailer for Halloween Ends has been released.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode, in an effort to end the terror of Michael Myers for good.

“Laurie, after allowing the spectre of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life,” the synopsis reads.

“But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

James Gunn Gets Cheers for First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Footage at Comic-Con

James Gunn has confirmed that the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie is the end of the story for his group of Guardians characters. “This is the end of that story,” said Gunn at Comic-Con to disappointed groans from the Hall H crowd. “I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.” Still, even with that news, the first trailer shown at Comic-Con got massive cheers from the crowd. The footage, set to The Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize,” shows Gamora talking about how she doesn’t remember her time with the Guardians, the first glimpse of Will Poulter...
MOVIES
The Independent

Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con

Dwayne Johnson went a few steps beyond merely teasing his long-awaited “Black Adam” movie at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. Ever the showman, Johnson brought a new traile r for the DC Comics superhero film and some flashy technology, lighting up the biggest room at the annual fan convention all while in costume. But he had another big reveal too: Johnson told the 6,000-some people in the audience that they could see “Black Adam” in IMAX for free with the help of the ticketing service Fandango.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy