Halloween Ends: First trailer released for latest film in Halloween franchise

The first trailer for Halloween Ends has been released.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode, in an effort to end the terror of Michael Myers for good.

“Laurie, after allowing the spectre of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life,” the synopsis reads.

“But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

