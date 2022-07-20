ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Using Private Jets the 'Wrong Way' Says Aviation Expert

By Jamie Burton
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aviation advisor and YouTube pilot Fabrizio Poli spoke to Newsweek about the backlash surrounding Kylie Jenner's supposed "3-minute flight" on a private...

Comments

Strongbone
3d ago

So what. She is big enough now to be way prettier than all of her siblings and can do whatever she wants to do.

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
Los Angeles Times

Kylie Jenner a ‘climate criminal’? Reality star is called out for 17-minute flight

Kylie Jenner is a lot of things: a reality star, a makeup icon, a businesswoman, a billionaire and now, apparently, a “climate criminal.”. “The Kardashians” star hit some rough air for taking her private jet on a 17-minute flight from Camarillo, Calif., to Van Nuys, Calif., last Tuesday. The roughly 40-mile jaunt could have taken about 45 minutes by car — or more, depending on L.A. traffic.
Elon Musk
Kylie Jenner
Tyga
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
HollywoodLife

Linda Evangelista, 57, Looks Gorgeous In 1st Modeling Job After Plastic Surgery Left Her ‘Disfigured’

Linda Evangelista is back! The iconic supermodel, 57, was seen in flawless new photos for Fendi in a July 16 Instagram post, following a cosmetic procedure that she previously said left her “disfigured.” In the pic, which you can SEE HERE, Linda rocked three stacked pink silk ball caps. She also carried two classic Fendi baguette handbags in silver, as well as two tiny pink satin ones. Linda positively stunned in flawless glam makeup, along with pink cat-eye sunglasses, layered earrings, and pink gloves. The fashion icon looked every bit the supermodel she was in the apex of her career, back in the 1990s.
Indy100

Kanye West liked an Instagram post that threw shade at Kim's clothes

Kanye West liked an Instagram post that threw shade at clothes his ex-wife Kim Kardashian wore during Paris Haute Couture Week. On Instagram, the account rapthoughtsdaily posted a carousel of photos hyping up West's style, music, and his daughter North West. But thrown into the mix was a photo that slightly shaded Kardashian.
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian’s CloudFoam Gym Shoes Are Secretly an Amazon Bestseller and 30% Off for Prime Day!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The most comfortable sneaker brand in the world? It’s up for debate. The issue is, there are so many trendy, social media-focused brands coming out that really pique shoppers’ interests with their marketing, but fail to actually deliver. […]
Popculture

Kylie Jenner Facing Backlash for Taking 3-Minute Flights on Private Jet

Kylie Jenner is under fire this week for posting about her private jet. The reality star shared a black and white photo of herself and her boyfriend Travis Scott hugging between two planes on Friday, with the caption: "You wanna take mine or yours?" The post led some critics to dig deeper into Jenner's flight habits, and now many are condemning her along with other wealthy travelers.
thebrag.com

Elon Musk looks like a dead fish laying out in the sun amid Twitter lawsuit

Some recent photos of Elon Musk in Mykonos on a yacht has spurred Twitter into roasting him upon seeing him shirtless. TMZ recently posted some pictures they took of Elon Musk on Twitter. Musk is currently on vacation in Mykonos amid Twitter’s lawsuit against him. The pictures taken were of Elon shirtless on a friend’s yacht and needless to say, the images weren’t very flattering in the slightest. This was not due to the fault of the camera but more due to the sheer amount of light reflection Elon’s pasty complexion was putting off.
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Does Viral Cumbia ‘Dance’ in Jersey Dress & Hidden Heels For TikTok Trend Video

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner used a viral filter to show off her outfit of the day. The mom and business mogul made a quick Tiktok, checking out her outfit in the camera’s lense. The star popped a filter onto the short video, making the screen sway and wave to the Latin sounding beat of “Cumbia Buena” by Grupo La Cumbia. The “Kylie Cosmetics” owner is vastly popular on the app, amassing around 42.5 million followers. Jenner is quite active on the platform sharing sneak peeks of her daily life, from trying her hand at viral sounds to...
E! News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Snuggle Up in New Video

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Face BACKLASH for Private Jet Pic. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have love galore. The 24-year-old beauty mogul shared a new sweet video of herself and her rapper boyfriend on TikTok. In the July 21 video, The Kardashians star is seen lying down on a gray lounge chair filming herself before she pans the camera to Travis, who is resting his head on her stomach. Ever the supportive girlfriend, Kylie made sure she used his song "Mafia," in the clip.
