Kylie Jenner Using Private Jets the 'Wrong Way' Says Aviation Expert

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 26 DAYS AGO