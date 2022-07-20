ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This massive 65in Android TV from Toshiba is just £399 at Very

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Are you in the market for a huge television with loads of smart features, but which won’t break the bank? We might have found exactly what you’re looking for.

This Toshiba television has a massive 65in display with 4K, Ultra HD resolution and runs Google’s Android TV operating system – and it’s currently £100 off at Very , with a sale price of just £399.

If you’re like us, you’ll remember when a 32in television felt like it filled the room. Apply the complexities of measuring TV screens diagonally, and you’ll quickly realise that this Toshiba has a screen four times bigger than those 32in TVs we were all impressed by just a few short years ago.

More than just a big screen, the Toshiba 65UA2B63DB has all of the smart services and TV-streaming apps you would expect, thanks to running on Google’s Android TV operating system. There’s Dolby Audio processing too, and a set of integrated Onkyo speakers.

To find out how to buy this 65in TV with £100 off its usual price, keep reading.

Read more:

Toshiba 65in Ultra HD televisions with Android TV: Was £499, now £399, Very.co.uk

  • Screen size : 65in
  • Resolution : 4K, Ultra HD with HDR
  • Sound : Dolby Audio
  • Dimensions : 853mm x 1,462mm x 74mm
  • Wifi : Yes
  • Maximum refresh rate : 100Hz

As well as being a really big Ultra HD television, this Toshiba can be hooked up to your existing Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart home systems, making it easy to control content by speaking to a nearby smart speaker, or voice assistant on your phone.

There’s also HDR (high dynamic range), which helps to create a better Ultra HD picture by balancing highlights and retaining detail in the shadows of every frame.

Beyond that, the TV supports Dolby Vision, which is a more advanced version of the HDR standard for even better video quality, when streaming from a compatible source, like Netflix (a premium subscription is required for Ultra HD content).

The TV has wifi for connecting to your router and streaming content, and the display has a refresh rate of up to 100Hz, which should help make footage smoother, especially when playing games on the latest PS5 and Xbox series X consoles.

This deal at Very sees the TV reduced by 20 per cent, from £499 to £399, and delivery is priced from £6.99.

