ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

Gas prices fall below $4 per gallon in Ballston Spa

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtpHT_0gmG61mO00
Gas was $3.96 per gallon at Citgo located at 253 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa on Wednesday (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some gas stations in Ballston Spa have fallen below the $4 per gallon mark for regular gas. According to GasBuddy, the Ballston Spa area has the lowest gas prices in the Capital Region.

As of Wednesday morning, Citgo located at 253 Milton Avenue had regular gas for $3.96 per gallon. USA Gasoline located at 991 Route 67 had regular gas for $3.99.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in the Capital Region have fallen about nine cents in the past week, for an average price of $4.62. Compared to a year ago, the average price of gas was $3.14 in the Albany area. The national average is currently $4.46.

Regular gas prices in Ballston Spa

  • $3.96 at Citgo, 253 Milton Avenue
  • $3.99 at USA Gasoline, 991 Route 67
  • $4.04 at Runway Express, 1402 Saratoga Road
  • $4.08 at Cumberland Farms, 75 Milton Avenue
  • $4.10 at Valero, 1324 Saratoga Road
  • $4.15 at Union Food Mart, 2 South Street
  • $4.25 at Speedway, 229 Church Avenue
  • $4.29 at Stewart’s Shops, 170 Church Avenue
  • $4.35 at Sunoco, 2135 Doubleday Ave

In addition to these low gas prices, the Cumberland Farms at 451 Geyser Road in Milton is $4.12, Alltown Fresh at 1410 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady is $4.29, and Mobil at 1120 Erie Boulevard in Schenectady is $4.33, according to GasBuddy.

Comments / 14

AP_000147.0fd1fc3d22f74afa959d1607a684cd57.2151
3d ago

Let me know when it gets below 3 like it was before Biden started his war on the poor and middle class

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Temporary bridge placed on Bay Road in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A pedestrian bridge is getting a facelift on Bay Road. Actually, it’s getting more than that; the walkway over Halfway Creek is being completely replaced. Pedestrians should be aware of a temporary bridge installed this week along Bay Road, for those walking or riding...
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany spray pads extending hours this weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four days does a heat wave make, and the city of Albany knows it. On Friday, City Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced that city spray pads would keep the cool water coming for two additional hours this weekend, giving residents another way to beat heat that’s stayed in the 90s through much of the week.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cooling stations in Schenectady County for heatwave

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County has released a list of cooling stations for residents from the extreme heat as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend. The cooling stations will be fully air-conditioned to provide respite from the heatwave. Cooling stations:. Hon. Karen B. Johnson...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Schenectady, NY
Traffic
City
Ballston Spa, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
Albany, NY
Traffic
NEWS10 ABC

Water back on in Troy after water main break

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Repairs have been completed after a water main break forced public utility crews to close 15th Street in Troy, between Hoosick and Hutton. The water main break was first reported around 8 a.m., Friday morning. Officials said water service is currently being restored to affected...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gift certificate swap at the Broken Inn, July 21

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Broken Inn continues its quirky vibe by offering customers the opportunity to swap unused gift cards and certificates from a business that has ceased to exist for 25% of the value. Check your junk drawers and old purses for a one and only chance to turn nothing into something on Thursday, July 21 from 8 to 10 p.m.
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Every Adirondack town getting 2022 ARPA funds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced another $387 million in COVID-19 relief funds coming to communities across the state. The funds come from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and will join existing funds to total $774 million rolled out across the state between 2021 and 2022’s funds.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Usa Gasoline#Runway Express#Valero#Union Food Mart#Speedway#Church Avenue#Stewart S Shops#Sunoco#Doubleday#Alltown Fresh#Mobil
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region Cookoff on Saturday, July 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Cook-Off, hosted by Lark Hall is inviting all cooks and food lovers to whip up their favorite dishes for a chance to enter to win a prize. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 2 to 6 p.m., at Lark Hall on Hudson Avenue.
FOOD & DRINKS
NEWS10 ABC

4 Saratoga businesses fail alcohol compliance check

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department Investigations Division, with the assistance of the New York State Liquor Authority on Thursday, conducted alcohol compliance checks at 12 businesses within the City of Saratoga Springs. Officials said, of the 12 checked, four failed, selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NEWS10 ABC

Albany shoppers return plastic packaging to Market 32

On Saturday, shoppers with signs returned plastic packaging waste from Market 32, in an effort to highlight the urgent need for a packaging reduction act in the state legislature. Organizers said excessive single-use plastic packaging is a growing global environmental crisis.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cooling center opens in Clifton Park for heatwave

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park has announced that the Senior Community Center will provide a cooling center for residents from the extreme heat as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend. The Cooling Center will be open on Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24 from noon to 6 p.m., at 6 Clifton Common Court,
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady bar has liquor license suspended

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady bar has had its liquor license suspended amid recent violence. The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) said The Saw Mill at 501 South Avenue can no longer sell or serve alcohol on the premises. SLA said the suspension follows recent reports from...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury Hotel shows off $3.8 million upgrade

The Queensbury Hotel is taking the wraps off its latest multi-million dollar expansion and renovation. The nearly 100-year-old hotel in the middle of Glens Falls has doubled its event space by adding 4,000 square feet to its Adirondack Ballroom. It can now accommodate up to 500 people. Hotel owners spent...
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DOT: Watch for lane closures on Route 5 in Fonda

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for lane closures on Route 5 in Fonda starting July 23 at 6 a.m. The closures will be between Bridge Street and Cayadutta Street. DOT said the closures are for road paving....
FONDA, NY
WRGB

Price Chopper/Market 32 recalls pics ground cinnamon

Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Be careful when using your cinnamon. Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall on 16 oz bottles of PICS Ground Cinnamon with UPC 4173505270. The manufacturer, International Spice, is recalling this product due to a packaging error. Some containers may contain cumin instead...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy