Waco, TX

Record heat affecting food, causing concern for fall yields

By Nexstar Media Wire, Markie Martin, Kelsey Kernstine, Joshua Eferighe
 3 days ago

WACO ( NewsNation ) — Record-breaking heat is bearing down on America’s farmland.

NewsNation went to scorching hot Texas to take a look at the heat’s impact on farms and produce.

Currently in the middle of one of the hottest U.S. summers on record, the southwest region of the country has seen little to no rain — a combination of unfortunate events that has left behind scorched earth and struggling crops.

From Texas watermelons and Arkansas blueberries to grapes in California wine country, all sorts of crops have been feeling the stress. Even Tennessee corn is measuring about 18 inches shorter than usual this season.

“Because of the inadequate moisture we’ve had, it’s causing the plant to prematurely die because it’s not uptaking the nutrients that it needs to be able to survive and continue to grow,” Dr. Juan Anciso, a Texas A&M University vegetable specialist, said during Tuesday’s edition of NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

At a hydroponic farm in Waco, Texas , for example, the electronic watering and shade systems aren’t enough to keep greens at consistent temperatures. This causes their butter lettuce to grow vertically instead of horizontally, resulting in a bitter taste instead of a sweet one.

“This prolonged drought in the southwestern United States is a very serious matter,” Anciso said. He also said current conditions are bad but experts are even more concerned about fall crops, as they could threaten food supply.

“We’re very concerned going into this fall that we won’t have enough water in the sense of growing the normal amount of acreage we normally do, especially for vegetables,” he continued.

“We often here in central Texas go through many dry periods,” said Sean Kelly, a meteorologist at KXAN news. ”So this is kind of typical, but for this to coincide with this extreme heat … that’s when it becomes unprecedented.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , almost 45% of the United States is in drought. That includes more than half of the 48 continental states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Student-made robots to battle it out in Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Young engineers from the Midwest are making final preparations for a showdown this weekend. The 10th Annual Rock River Robotics Off-Season Competition takes place at the Winnovation Bot Shop in Winnebago. Thirty-two teams from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin will compete for $5,000 in scholarship money. Winnebago Winnovation Bot Shop’s team […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois awards 41% of recreational marijuana licenses to Black-owned businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker issued the first conditional licenses to Illinois recreational marijuana dispensaries on Friday. One hundred and forty-nine went to businesses selected during three lotteries last summer. Four of those were issued in Rockford. The licenses were awarded to those considered “social equity applicants,” which the state says places an […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois extends driver’s license expiration again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you have been worrying about renewing your driver’s license, you now have a little more time after Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White extended expiration dates — again. Now, driver’s licenses, ID cards, and learning permits will remain valid until December 1st, 2022. The extensions began after a backlog of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ohio grand jury indicts man accused in rape of 10-year-old at center of Indiana abortion controversy

(The Hill) – The man who was accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Ohio was indicted on two felony counts of rape on Thursday. A grand jury in Columbus charged Gerson Fuentes, 27, issued the indictment on the two felony counts. Fuentes was charged with the rape earlier this month after police said that he confessed to raping the girl twice.
OHIO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

