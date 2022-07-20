ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

By Devin Willems
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago
(File: Getty)

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.

The child was found about 50 minutes after being last seen. After getting removed from the pond, lifesaving measures were started on the 15-year-old from Chicago.

The child was transported to a local hospital but did not survive. Multiple agencies assisted with the incident:

  • Lodi Fire Department
  • Lodi EMS
  • Waunakee EMS
  • Columbia County Dive Team
  • Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.

fox32chicago.com

Chicago restaurant employee shot dead while working service window

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed while working the service window of a restaurant Friday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The worker, whose age is unknown, was working the service window around 3:10 at a restaurant in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot in the face, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
TMJ4 News

Armed carjacking leads to police pursuit, arrest in Kenosha

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department said a suspect is in custody after an armed carjacking led to a police chase Thursday morning. Officials with the police department posted the news to Twitter saying there is no threat to the public, but there was a large police presence near Washington and Green Bay Roads.
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood. The 21-year-old was getting out of his car around 1:57 a.m. when someone started shooting from a passing vehicle in the 7300 block of South University Avenue, police said. He was shot once in...
CHICAGO, IL
WDEF

TikTok star from Chattanooga killed in Chicago murder/suicide

CHICAGO, Illinois (WDEF) – A Chattanooga native with a national reputation has been killed in a murder/suicide case in Chicago. 29 year old Sania Khan was a professional wedding photographer here. She had developed a following on Instagram and TikTok for her work. But after he marriage ended with...
TMJ4 News

GoFundMe created for family of 5-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan

KENOSHA — A GoFundMe has been created for the family of a 5-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Michigan last week. Samuel Euceda Ucles, 5, was pulled from the water at Pennoyer Beach Park near Kenosha’s Bandshell on Tuesday, July 12. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, but on Wednesday, officials shared that he had died.
KENOSHA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

