Man charged in rape, robbery of woman at gunpoint at SEPTA station in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on Thursday charged Namir Thomas, 20, with the robbery and rape of a woman on the Snyder Avenue platform of SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was on the subway platform with her boyfriend trying on clothes around at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, before trains were running.

According to investigators, the offender then approached them, held a gun up to her boyfriend and raped her. He fled after the assault.

Thomas was spotted on camera. The Philadelphia Police Department says tips from the public helped them quickly identify Thomas and take him into custody.

He is charged with rape, indecent deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of robbery, two counts of unlawful restraint, a firearms violation and related offenses.