SEEN THEM? Group beats up subway riders who recorded them smoking on Brooklyn train

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A group of people smoking on a Brooklyn subway train flew into a rage when two riders recorded them, beating the pair and fleeing with an Apple Watch, police said Wednesday.

The NYPD released new images Wednesday of the five suspects wanted in the attack aboard a southbound Q train on July 4.

It all started when the five smokers lit up aboard the train as it rolled through Downtown Brooklyn around 8:30 p.m.

A 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman who were in the same car started recording them in the illicit act, police said.

The camera-shy train smokers started an argument with the victims and then started punching and kicking them repeatedly.

The attackers fled at the next subway station; police didn’t specify which one.

The victims were transported to Mount Sinai Brooklyn in stable condition.

Police said the male victim realized after the attack that his Apple Watch had been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Da Wolf
3d ago

The risk when you record/film questionable folks.

