GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 53-year-old Green Bay man is accused of making terrorist threats at a government office building in downtown Green Bay. The criminal complaint says Richard Schreiber has been upset with the care of his kids in foster care. Brown County removed the three children in November. His partner was in jail and Schreiber was seen as unfit to take care of them. Investigators were told Schreiber’s been extremely angry and vulgar with staff at Child Protective Services and Human Services.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO