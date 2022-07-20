Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton held their own Home Run Derby before All-Star Game

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton didn’t participate in the Home Run Derby this year, but the combined three-time champions of the event made sure to have their own on Tuesday before the All-Star Game.

Judge told reporters after the American League’s 3-2 win that he and Stanton used batting practice before the Midsummer Classic to have their own derby between the two Yankee starters.

“We were kind of joking about it on the flight over,” Judge said. “Leading up to it, we kind of tried to have our own Home Run Derby in BP a little bit.”

Stanton carried that home run swing over to the actual game, smoking a game-tying two-run blast to earn himself MVP.

“That’s why he pointed to the dugout and laughed a little bit when he was going to first,” Judge said.

Judge also mentioned that Stanton won the home run contest in the game, and during their self-organized Home Run Derby.

“He had me,” Judge laughed. “He was hitting those line drives just like you saw in the game.”

