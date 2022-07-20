ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton held their own Home Run Derby before All-Star Game

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Chtin_0gmG4lAr00

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton didn’t participate in the Home Run Derby this year, but the combined three-time champions of the event made sure to have their own on Tuesday before the All-Star Game.

Judge told reporters after the American League’s 3-2 win that he and Stanton used batting practice before the Midsummer Classic to have their own derby between the two Yankee starters.

“We were kind of joking about it on the flight over,” Judge said. “Leading up to it, we kind of tried to have our own Home Run Derby in BP a little bit.”

Stanton carried that home run swing over to the actual game, smoking a game-tying two-run blast to earn himself MVP.

“That’s why he pointed to the dugout and laughed a little bit when he was going to first,” Judge said.

Judge also mentioned that Stanton won the home run contest in the game, and during their self-organized Home Run Derby.

“He had me,” Judge laughed. “He was hitting those line drives just like you saw in the game.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Comments / 1

Related
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Draft Longtime LA First Baseman's Son in MLB Draft

MLB All-Star weekend is loaded with exciting events. The Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game are both crowd pleasers, as is the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game on Tuesday was everything Dodgers fans wanted it to be - besides the NL losing for the ninth straight year and Tony Gonsolin getting shelled. But the MLB Draft also took place in LA this weekend and the Dodgers selected a familiar name.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mets acquire former All-Star infielder in trade

The New York Mets have added a big power bat to bolster their lineup for the second half of the season. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Friday was the first to report that the Mets acquired first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets are trading pitcher Colin Holderman to Pittsburgh for Vogelbach.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees’ trade deadline plans for Joey Gallo, revealed

Joey Gallo has had a season to forget so far in his second campaign with the New York Yankees, and he may not receive an opportunity to turn his year around with the team. According to USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale, the Yankees “privately believe they have no choice” but to ship off Gallo ahead of next month’s MLB trade deadline.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#The Home Run Derby#The American League#Yankee#Mvp
Yardbarker

Yankees lose star bullpen arm to season ending injury

The New York Yankees suffered a devastating blow to their bullpen on Friday night when relief pitcher Michael King suffered a fracture to his right elbow. King has been one of the team’s best relief pitchers this season. He came in to pitch against the Baltimore Orioles after Aroldis Chapman gave up three consecutive runs.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Juan Soto trade could mean pushing one superstar out

The Yankees have been a team often connected to a Juan Soto trade, but making that deal would reportedly mean choosing him over one of their superstars. From the moment that it was reported that a Juan Soto trade was on the table, the New York Yankees entered the conversation. Brian Cashman has never been shy about being aggressive on the trade market and the chance to get a 23-year-old superstar from the Nationals is something that would be too good for him to not kick the tires on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Could Join One of MLB's Most Exclusive Clubs

Kyle Schwarber did not have his best stuff on display Monday night at the Home Run Derby, losing to 42-year-old Albert Pujols in the first round. Nevertheless, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger has been one of the very best home run hitters in baseball this year. He leads the National League in long balls at the midway point of the season, trailing only Aaron Judge for the Major League lead.
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: 7 teams make offers, including 1 surprise

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, seven teams have been in contact with the Washington Nationals on a Juan Soto trade, three of them are from the NL West. The MLB trade deadline is a matter of days away, and all eyes will be on the Washington Nationals from here on out. That is because they are open to trading star outfielder Juan Soto after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer. Whether they do so remains to be seen, but there are teams that are interested in seeing if they can pull off a deal for Soto.
WASHINGTON, DC
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Draft Son of Former LA Rookie of the Year Winner in 16th Round

One event that flew under the radar a bit over All-Star weekend was the MLB Draft. For years, the draft was held in June, but starting in 2021, the league moved the draft to July to add some more sizzle to the All-Star Game festivities. Having the draft in July, rather than early June, also ensures that both college and high school ball players have finished their respective seasons. The Dodgers have built their dynasty in the draft, and this year, they made a small bet on pedigree.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy