DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (July 7, 2022) – Kaufman Lynn Construction, one of the largest builders in the southeastern United States, has named seasoned preconstruction and estimating management professional, Christopher Christy to its leadership team as Vice President of Preconstruction. Chris is responsible for overseeing the estimating staff, as well as leading estimating efforts on all Florida and North Carolina projects along with estimating department employee training and budget controls.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO