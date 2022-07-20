Ed Sheeran tops Adele and Queen Elizabeth when it comes to people you want to have a drink with

Photo credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While we’re sure the Queen could knock a few beers back if she so desired, and Adele wouldn’t mind spiking her tea, when it comes to who most Brits would like to have a drink with in a beer garden, Ed Sheeran came out on top.

Listen to Ed Sheeran Radio now on Audacy

According to a new survey, commissioned by a UK company called Chef and Brewer that owns a chain of pubs, Ed got 10% of the vote, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II, who got 7%. Other celebrities who made the list include Adele and Elton John, who each got 6%, and Taylor Swift, with 5%.

Michelle Obama and Boris Johnson, the recently resigned prime minister, each got 6% of the vote; while President Joe Biden received only 3%.

Despite no longer being the avid beer drinker that he once was, Ed leading in votes for this particular question isn’t entirely surprising. TBH, he’d probably make Top 5 no matter what country the survey was held in.