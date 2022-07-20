See Lainey Wilson on the set of 'Yellowstone'

Lainey Wilson has officially arrived on the set of Paramount’s hit series, Yellowstone, and Country fans everywhere are living vicariously through her.

The 30-year-old Country artist recently took to social media to share some footage from the TV set in Montana where filming for season 5 is in full swing ahead of its premiere in November.

Wilson first revealed she landed a role in the series last month and spilled all the deets on how the opportunity came to be in an interview with Audacy’s Katie Neal .

“[ Taylor Sheridan ] called me in February and said, ‘I want to create a roll specifically for you,’” Lainey explained. “And I’m like, ‘Are you sure you want to do that? Let’s do it!’”

Lainey’s role in the series as Abby — a musician — will mark her first major acting debut and she couldn’t be more excited to step outside of her comfort zone.

“I love doing things that are scary, I love stepping outside of my comfort zone and I think it’s going to be great,” Lainey shared.

Hear more about Lainey’s experience on set in her interview with Katie & Co. above.

Season 5 of Yellowstone is scheduled to debut November 2022.

