See Lainey Wilson on the set of 'Yellowstone'

By Monica Rivera
 3 days ago

Lainey Wilson has officially arrived on the set of Paramount’s hit series, Yellowstone, and Country fans everywhere are living vicariously through her.

The 30-year-old Country artist recently took to social media to share some footage from the TV set in Montana where filming for season 5 is in full swing ahead of its premiere in November.

Wilson first revealed she landed a role in the series last month and spilled all the deets on how the opportunity came to be in an interview with Audacy’s Katie Neal .

“[ Taylor Sheridan ] called me in February and said, ‘I want to create a roll specifically for you,’” Lainey explained. “And I’m like, ‘Are you sure you want to do that? Let’s do it!’”

Lainey’s role in the series as Abby — a musician — will mark her first major acting debut and she couldn’t be more excited to step outside of her comfort zone.

“I love doing things that are scary, I love stepping outside of my comfort zone and I think it’s going to be great,” Lainey shared.

Hear more about Lainey’s experience on set in her interview with Katie & Co. above.

Season 5 of Yellowstone is scheduled to debut November 2022.

