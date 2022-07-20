Slipknot reveal new album, 'The End, So Far,' is coming: Hear the first blistering single

Slipknot has just announced their 2022 album, aptly titled The End, So Far , will arrive on shelves and streaming services this fall while sharing the first blistering single, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," ahead of the album’s release.

News of the imminent release of Slipknot 's Joe Barresi -produced follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind comes with their brand new single, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," as well as an official music video directed by percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan , featuring fresh new styles on frontman Corey Taylor and turntablist Sid Wilson . Watch below!

Check out the album art and full tracklisting for Slipknot’s seventh studio album, set to arrive on September 30 below. Plus, get your preorders in right HERE .

Slipknot - The End, So Far tracklist

Adderall

The Dying Song (Time to Sing)

The Chapeltown Rag

Yen

Hivemind

Warranty

Medicine for the Dead

Acidic

Heirloom

H377

De Sade

Finale

The band's current man behind the drum set, Jay Weinberg , previously revealed some sonic details about the forthcoming release while also hinting at a good amount of "experimentation" on the new offering. "There’s some new things happening that are really exciting, really interesting," he explained earlier this year. “Stuff that maybe I wouldn't have even expected us to pull out of our hat."

Slipknot is currently overseas on their European tour and will return to North America for a fall edition of their Knotfest Roadshow beginning in mid-September with guests Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire . Tickets & VIP options are on-sale now.

Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills + Crown the Empire Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 20 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 21 – Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life *

Sept. 24 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amp.

Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Oct. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 4 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Oct. 6 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock *

Oct. 7 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.

* Festival date

