Slipknot reveal new album, 'The End, So Far,' is coming: Hear the first blistering single

By Joe Cingrana
 3 days ago

Slipknot has just announced their 2022 album, aptly titled The End, So Far , will arrive on shelves and streaming services this fall while sharing the first blistering single, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," ahead of the album’s release.

News of the imminent release of Slipknot 's Joe Barresi -produced follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind comes with their brand new single, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," as well as an official music video directed by percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan , featuring fresh new styles on frontman Corey Taylor and turntablist Sid Wilson . Watch below!

Check out the album art and full tracklisting for Slipknot’s seventh studio album, set to arrive on September 30 below. Plus, get your preorders in right HERE .

Slipknot - The End, So Far tracklist

Adderall
The Dying Song (Time to Sing)
The Chapeltown Rag
Yen
Hivemind
Warranty
Medicine for the Dead
Acidic
Heirloom
H377
De Sade
Finale

The band's current man behind the drum set, Jay Weinberg , previously revealed some sonic details about the forthcoming release while also hinting at a good amount of "experimentation" on the new offering. "There’s some new things happening that are really exciting, really interesting," he explained earlier this year. “Stuff that maybe I wouldn't have even expected us to pull out of our hat."

Slipknot is currently overseas on their European tour and will return to North America for a fall edition of their Knotfest Roadshow beginning in mid-September with guests Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire . Tickets & VIP options are on-sale now.

Slipknot, Ice Nine Kills + Crown the Empire Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 20 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 21 – Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena
Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life *
Sept. 24 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amp.
Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.
Oct. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 4 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.
Oct. 6 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock *
Oct. 7 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.
* Festival date

