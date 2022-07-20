ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Rain dates and final lineup for 2022 Live! From Hydro Park music series in Kaukauna

By Dan Plutchak
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAUKAUNA — Kaukauna’s Live! From Hydro Park music series has announced it’s rain dates and final schedule for the 2022 season. The popular A-Town unplugged performs July 20, followed by:. July 27, Blues Talk....

Channel 3000

‘Death Casts a Shadow’ will be last book in popular Door County mystery series

On a frigid, blustery morning on the Door County peninsula, Sheriff Dave Cubiak discovers a wealthy widow lying dead at the foot of her stairs. She could have fallen — but Cubiak immediately suspects something more ominous, especially because he’d just been called to do a wellness check on the woman the night before. So begins the latest mystery at the heart of “Death Casts a Shadow,” the seventh and final volume in Patricia Skalka‘s popular Dave Cubiak Door County Mystery Series. But, like Skalka’s previous books, the story is about more than the mystery at hand.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Harbor Fish Market & Grille Changes Hands

The Harbor Fish Market & Grille in Baileys Harbor, situated on the shore of the Lake Michigan side, boasts expansive indoor and outdoor dining with coveted views. Inside, customers walk on the original hardwood floors that were installed when the building was constructed in 1908 and belly up to the original bar that fronts Highway 57 and is capped with the original copper ceiling.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
thebrillionnews.com

End of an era: Randy's Central closing

BRILLION – A lot of people have told Randy Ryoti that his Randy’s Central restaurant in downtown Brillion is like the hit 1980s sitcom “Cheers.”. “There’s some truth to it,” Ryoti says. Since Oct. 14, 1993, Randy’s Central on Jackson Street in the heart of...
BRILLION, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

14826 S Cedar Lake Road Kiel WI

Squeaky Neat and Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo (No Condo Dues)…rural Kiel & Walking Distance to Cedar Lake. Enjoy so much here – country living – 1.365 acres. Welcoming is the front porch…sit and enjoy the sun rise. Step inside and oh my…nifty is the condition and the space. Living room with large window facing East. The kitchen-dining space is open and attractive with tons of natural light & vaulted ceiling. Appliances are included. There is a island that is both spacious and gracious. There are two bedrooms including a primary (master) with private bath and walk in closet. Bedroom #2 provides good space. Main bath has laundry closet. 1281’ living space on the main level. The lower level has egress window and is ready and waiting for your choice of rec room…exercise room, office, bedroom or a combination of any of the above. 2+ Car attached garage, small garden shed. GAS FA heat, central air, newer roof. Everything about this property is special…come see and love!
KIEL, WI
Door County Pulse

New Butch’s Bar Now Open

Clarence Cumber Jr. reopened Butch’s Bar – a well-known gathering place for the past 50 years that burned down earlier this year – in its new location, the former Nautical Inn at 234 Kentucky St. in Sturgeon Bay, on July 18. Cumber and his son David have made some changes, but the historical atmosphere remains as welcoming as ever. Butch’s will provide music by local and visiting musicians on Wednesday nights.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hampton Inn by Hilton breaks ground in Ashwaubenon near Lambeau Field

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new hotel near the famous Lambeau Field broke ground on Thursday in an effort to provide additional rooms for visitors. The Hampton Inn Stadium, located at 830 Morris Avenue in the Village of Ashwaubenon held its ceremonial groundbreaking event after being proposed back in January of 2021. The hotel is expected to host 89 rooms.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Oshkosh Country Clubs NEW Event Space!

The Oshkosh Country Club/TJ's Highland has quickly become an epic Oshkosh staple. With the addition of the new event space, it is about to get even better!. Built by D&J Construction and managed by Morgan Anzalone, this new event space turned out so beautifully! The space holds 275 people and can also be split into two spaces- one holding 150 people and 1 holding 100. With on site catering provided by Chef Mike and company, any event you have there is bound to be a success.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Announces Date for Re-Do Fireworks Show

Two Rivers City leaders have decided on when they will be lighting off the fireworks intended for Independence Day. On Saturday, September 10th, there will be a full day of events at Walsh Field to make up for the lack of a show on the 4th of July. Family activities...
TWO RIVERS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Thunderstorms, heavy rains, high winds hail forecast Saturday evening

GREEN BAY – After a hot and sticky Saturday morning and afternoon, strong storms are forecast to roll across Wisconsin in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay. The storms could put a damper on Saturday evening’s soccer match at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Severe weather tomorrow!

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Spotty showers in the forecast for tonight! The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued the southern portion of WFRV coverage area in a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk for those storms tonight because of the small chance for damaging winds. This will not be severe.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Co-owner of Neenah business dispels myths on what caused building collapse

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Neenah had a partial building collapse on Thursday, and the co-owner dismissed some false reports circulating on what the cause was. According to co-owner Karin Charles, there were multiple false reports of the cause of the roof collapse at Crucible Foundry. There were reports circulating of a heating unit collapsing through the roof as well as reports of a gas explosion.
NEENAH, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

South side Kaukauna utility road work begins Monday

KAUKAUNA — Construction on the Kenneth Avenue Area Utility Relay Project in Kaukauna will begin Monday, July 25, 2022. Click here for proposed work locations and possible impacts to residents. WHITNEY STREET, 6TH STREET, 7TH STREET, & 8TH STREET AREAS:. CONSTRUCTION. Contractor will begin working on 7th Street with...
KAUKAUNA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Experimental airplane 'Breezy' the star of the show in Oshkosh

MONEE, Ill. - It's an airplane ride like no other, and now, the experimental aircraft named "Breezy" is set to star once again at the nation's biggest air show. Next week, more than 600,000 aviation fans will descend on Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the annual EAA Fly-In and once again, one of the stars of the show will be Breezy, created in the south suburbs more than 50 years ago.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

1 person hurt, 3 officers on leave after Green Bay shooting

Bomb-sniffing dogs are being brought from Green Bay to investigate a package reported at NWTC-Sturgeon Bay campus. It took 25 years but a family fulfilled a young man's dying wish. Peppermint Hippo disturbance. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released videos of suspects in a disturbance with guns...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wausharaargus.com

Milty Wilty in Wautoma to celebrate 75th Anniversary

Wautoma’s Milty Wilty has been a staple for 75 years in the county and remains in the same family, now owned and operated by Cynthia Sommer. The business was started by Milt Sommer in 1947 and remains at the same location on Hwy. 21 East of Wautoma. Milt married Audrey (Jones) from Wild Rose in September of 1953 and they continued to run the business together. The menu is much the same as it was back in the day with one of their specials the Wow Burger, pizza burger, pizza and their frozen custard, and so much more. They have inside and outside seating and are open seven days a week in the summer only.
WAUTOMA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

ThedaCare cuts ribbon on new health care center in the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A ribbon cutting Thursday officially marked the grand opening of a new health care center in the Fox Valley. ThedaCare offered a look inside its new Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center in Appleton. Leaders of the health care provider say the new facility includes an inpatient...
APPLETON, WI

