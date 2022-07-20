ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Park man in custody after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend's 2-year-old child

 3 days ago
(WXYZ) — Lincoln Park police say a suspect is in custody after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend's 2-year-old child and leading police on a chase.

According to police, officers responded to a home around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday after a woman said she was arguing with her boyfriend, who then took off with her child inside.

Police say the two were arguing as they loaded up Arnold Segura's vehicle, and she had already put her 2-year-old child in the truck. Then, Segura allegedly pushed her away and left the area with her child.

According to police, Detroit, Wyandotte and Lincoln Park officers all encountered him in the vehicle, but he fled at a high rate of speed, and they stopped their pursuits due to safety reasons.

Eventually, officers from Lincoln Park, Wyandotte, River Rouge, Detroit, Ecorse, Melvindale and Michigan State Police all worked to locate Segura around 11:15 p.m. in Detroit. He was arrested, and the 2-year-old was returned unharmed.

CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Investigating Former Officer Stephon Hodo’s Death After Body Found In Park

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are continuing their investigation into the death of former Detroit police officer Stephon Hodo, days after his body was found in a park. Police confirmed that Hodo’s body was found in Stoepel Park. He was reported missing after police arrested a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting on June 30. Investigators recovered Hodo’s vehicle and weapons, which were reportedly stolen and used by the suspect in the shooting. Police said Hodo and the suspect were neighbors. The former police officer worked with DPD from 2005 until 2013. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
Suspended River Rouge Police officer being reinstated while still under investigation by MSP

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a controversial move, the City of River Rouge is reinstating a police officer who was placed on paid administrative leave over a year ago. The officer, who is married to a city councilman, was suspended with pay after she allegedly pulled her gun on another motorist after a fender bender in front of city hall.
RIVER ROUGE, MI
Both missing girls in Detroit found safe, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The disappearance of two Detroit children this week has been resolved following an unnerving Monday where families reported that an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old went missing. Carolyn Finley, 11, was located after she went missing from her home on Rowe Street. She was reportedly with a...
DETROIT, MI
