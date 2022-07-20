Chase ends after motorcyclist loses control of bike, police
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hazleton City Police Officers arrested a man they said fled from police at a high rate of speed on July 17. Police say they only caught up to him after he lost control of his motorcycle.
Police officers said they observed a male operating a motorcycle on West Diamond Avenue without a registration plate around 8:05 p.m.
Law enforcement said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Hector Laureano-Avila which led to a high-speed chase.
Police said Laureano-Avila went through multiple stop signs, passed oncoming vehicles, and drove in the opposite lane of traffic several times.New Pennsylvania law targets illegal ATVs, dirt bikes
While Laureano-Avila was driving on the wrong side of West Diamond Avenue, investigators said he lost control of his motorcycle and fled on foot.
Officials said they took Laureano-Avila into custody without further incident.
Laureano-Avila has been charged with attempting to elude police and nine other traffic violations.
Laureano-Avila is being held in Luzerne County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 14