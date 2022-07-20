Chase ends after motorcyclist loses control of bike, police

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hazleton City Police Officers arrested a man they said fled from police at a high rate of speed on July 17. Police say they only caught up to him after he lost control of his motorcycle.

Police officers said they observed a male operating a motorcycle on West Diamond Avenue without a registration plate around 8:05 p.m.

Courtesy: Hazleton City PD

Law enforcement said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Hector Laureano-Avila which led to a high-speed chase.

Police said Laureano-Avila went through multiple stop signs, passed oncoming vehicles, and drove in the opposite lane of traffic several times.

While Laureano-Avila was driving on the wrong side of West Diamond Avenue, investigators said he lost control of his motorcycle and fled on foot.

Courtesy: Hazleton City PD

Officials said they took Laureano-Avila into custody without further incident.

Laureano-Avila has been charged with attempting to elude police and nine other traffic violations.

Laureano-Avila is being held in Luzerne County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

