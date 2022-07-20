ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Chase ends after motorcyclist loses control of bike, police

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x0es4_0gmG2Jj300

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Hazleton City Police Officers arrested a man they said fled from police at a high rate of speed on July 17. Police say they only caught up to him after he lost control of his motorcycle.

Police officers said they observed a male operating a motorcycle on West Diamond Avenue without a registration plate around 8:05 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Xqcz_0gmG2Jj300
Courtesy: Hazleton City PD

Law enforcement said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Hector Laureano-Avila which led to a high-speed chase.

Police said Laureano-Avila went through multiple stop signs, passed oncoming vehicles, and drove in the opposite lane of traffic several times.

New Pennsylvania law targets illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

While Laureano-Avila was driving on the wrong side of West Diamond Avenue, investigators said he lost control of his motorcycle and fled on foot.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CuLVq_0gmG2Jj300
    Courtesy: Hazleton City PD

Officials said they took Laureano-Avila into custody without further incident.

Laureano-Avila has been charged with attempting to elude police and nine other traffic violations.

Laureano-Avila is being held in Luzerne County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 14

Donald Fisher
2d ago

Crippling them by freezing welfare assets and suspension of their citizenship and charging them 10,000,00 to get their citizenship back with points on their citizenship or having them reapply the papers for a new citizenship especially if the state has the jurisdiction to do that more than a city official in law enforcement

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Man accused of entering multiple homes, vehicles

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after he was accused of entering several residences and cars in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Wednesday around 8:50 a.m. troopers received several calls from residents in the area of Stony Mountain Road and Lipo Way in Penn Forest Township regarding a man “forcibly” making his way into houses and cars.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

76-year-old injured in road rage confrontation

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where they say a man got off his motorcycle and punched a 76-year-old man in the face and head. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 19, around 2:00 p.m., the accused was driving a motorcycle at high speed on Lincoln Drive […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Caused revealed in 2021 I-81 bus crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced the cause of a crash on I-81 where dozens were injured when a charter bus veered off the highway and crashed into the woods in Schuylkill County. In September 2021, more than 30 people were taken to the hospital after...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fatal crash near Berwick

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash tied up traffic Friday morning in Luzerne County. It happened just before 11 a.m. along River Road in Nescopeck Township, near Berwick. The Luzerne County coroner was later called to the scene. Officials have not said what caused the crash. That part...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Hazleton, PA
Hazleton, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Man injured in motorcycle crash dies

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a man has died after crashing with another car while riding a motorcycle in Monroe County. According to the coroner, Michael Bobitka, 61, of East Stroudsburg, was operating a motorcycle on Wednesday when a crash occurred with another car at the intersection of North 5th Street and Oakwood Avenue in Stroud Township around 6:30 p.m.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police chase, taser man believed to be high on drugs

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bystanders called police to report a man passed out behind the wheel of a car in a store parking lot, but when officers arrived, the man fled into nearby woods. Jesse N. George, 37, of Catawissa was tasered and eventually caught after he tripped and fell on the ground, according to Scott Township Officer Eli Middaugh. Middaugh was called to the Tractor Supply parking lot on Route...
CATAWISSA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman's tooth knocked out after man punches her twice

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman told police she was knocked unconscious and had a tooth dislodged from her jaw after a relative punched her twice during an argument. Andrew Mark Shaffer, 34, of Williamsport was charged after officers with the Old Lycoming Township Police Department investigated the July 19 incident. A witness told officer Dalton Lovell that Shaffer shoved the woman prior to punching her twice in the face near the 300 block of Grimesville Road in Old Lycoming Township. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Man wanted on arson charges

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say is wanted on multiple charges, including arson. According to the Mahanoy City Police Department, 68-year-old Vanardi Legrand has an active warrant for two counts of felony arson, felony criminal mischief, risking a catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person. Police believe Legrand to […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Traffic Violations#Bike#Prison#Chase#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek surveillance of man breaking into Carbon County homes

PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after breaking into homes in rural Carbon County, police say. Several people called police shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday to report that a man was forcibly making his way into several homes in the area of Stony Mountain Road and Lipo Way in Penn Forest Township, state police said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police search for missing teen in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Scranton Police Department, Ariella Mclnerney, 15, was last seen Friday around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Elm Street. Police say she is frequently seen in the 1300 block of Capouse Avenue […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Police are searching for three suspects accused of theft at Wegmans

Williamsport, Pa. —The public is being asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police if they have information regarding a robbery at Wegmans in Williamsport. Three suspects allegedly entered the store on March 24 and took a wallet from a person’s purse in the store. Police said they then used the stolen wallet to purchase $8,000 worth of gift cards from Sam’s Club in Muncy.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Police looking to ID hit and run suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public to help identify the owner of the vehicle pictured below. Officials said the incident occurred on July 20 around 12:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Luzerne Street. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

DA: Man drives dealer to buy cocaine in exchange for weed

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the arrest of a man they say is accused of driving a dealer to buy cocaine in exchange for weed. According to Wayne County DA A.G. Howell, Tupico Lynn Jefferson, 50, of Honesdale, was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he was driving a car with a known drug […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police end search for missing child in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police were asking for public help in finding a juvenile that has been missing for two days. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, Bryan Alexander Gonzalez was last seen on July 19 at around 3:00 p.m. in the area of South Pine Street and East Birch Street.
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

PD: Man steals items worth over $400, shopping cart

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City Police Department is asking for public help in finding a man they say stole items and a shopping cart from Kohl’s. According to the Dickson City Police Department, the man pictured below is wanted for questioning regarding an indent where...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Prison sentence for Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man involved in a shooting in Scranton is headed to prison. Alamin Woods, 18, was sentenced Friday to nine and a half to 30 years in prison, followed by 15 years of probation. Authorities say Woods and Jonathan Diaz were responsible for a shooting at...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek Tremont man accused of secretly recording teen

TREMONT, Pa. - Authorities are looking for a Schuylkill County man accused of secretly recording a teenager. Brandon McNellis, 44, is accused of using a hidden camera to record the young woman in a nude state without her consent, state police said. An arrest warrant was obtained for McNellis, of...
TREMONT, PA
WBRE

Reading man indicted for trafficking methamphetamine

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been indicted on Thursday for trafficking methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Daniel Michael Gomez, 27, of Reading, was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges Gomez […]
READING, PA
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy