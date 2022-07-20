ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas National Guard announces death of soldier

By Alejandra Yanez
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7Zra_0gmG1Kdz00

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas National Guard announced the death of a soldier.

Suspicious package found at Longview bank contained paper clips

A Texas Army National Guard Soldier, assigned to Operation Lone Star, died in a non-mission-related incident Thursday.

Operation Lone Star was launched in March of 2021 by Governor Greg Abbott in response to a rise in illegal immigration.

In May, Abbott issued a disaster declaration that now covers 48 counties, mostly counties along or near the border.

Officials: 5 trailers destroyed in illegally burned Rusk County trash pile fire

The declaration directed the Department of Public Safety to “use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking, and to assist Texas counties in their efforts to address those criminal activities.”

The soldier’s cause of death is under investigation.

The Texas National Guard said more information will be disclosed as the investigation is completed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

‘We want to take the border to Joe Biden’: Gov. Abbott slams president during interview with KETK

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK’s Neal Barton and Kaci Koviak interviewed Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday and discussed some of the most important issues currently facing Texans, including border security, the crippling heat and wildfires and the power grid. Texas’ power grid has been a major concern for Texans this summer, as the record temperatures […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KTAL

Something blue: Harrison Co. deputies help send off newlyweds in style

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a wedding earlier in July, not by the way most people think. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that two deputies were in attendance working security and wanted to partake in the “send-off” for the newly-weds. The two deputies decided what better way for the bride and groom to exit the wedding than in the backseat of the patrol unit.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Smuggling#The Texas National Guard#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
KETK / FOX51 News

Longtime Tyler police detective retires after 28 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A longtime detective with the Tyler Police Department is retiring as of Thursday. Det. Craig Shine has served with Tyler PD for more than 28 years and has served diligently in a multitude of capacities throughout the years. Shine was hired on Feb. 11, 1994 by Tyler PD and subsequently attended […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman from Texarkana police search arrested in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – After asking the public for help locating a woman with a felony warrant, it has since been released that she was arrested in Arkansas. Emily Basiliere, 26, was arrested on Thursday in Arkansas on a felony probation violation warrant. Texarkana Police said a hold has been placed on her for her […]
TEXARKANA, TX
scttx.com

Timpson VFD Assists EMS with Landing Zone

July 22, 2022 - While on a call around approximately 1:40 pm the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) received another call to assist Allegiance EMS with a landing zone. Multiple other units responded and upon arrival fire personnel along with Shelby County Constables began to set up the landing zone in a field across the road from the residence that was more open.
TIMPSON, TX
KLTV

Invasive tree-killing beetle found in more East Texas counties

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - The presence of the invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) has been confirmed in two additional Texas counties this month, Morris and Rusk. EAB is now confirmed in 11 Texas counties, five of those added just this year. EAB is an invasive wood-boring pest of ash...
RUSK, TX
KLTV

Archaeological worker with Longview ties dies while surveying forest

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, Louisiana (KLTV) - Louisiana authorities have released additional information regarding the death of an archaeological worker with East Texas ties. According to a social media post by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators learned that Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, 24, died as a result of a sudden medical event in Kisatchie National Forest in southwest Natchitoches Parish on Monday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Gehrke is formerly of Missoula, Montana, but was currently living with her parents in Longview.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy