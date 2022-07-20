ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, TN

Man says he was beaten after refusing to stop for police officers

By Bria Jones, Autumn Scott
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

WARNING: The images in the videos in the player above and below along with photos in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– A social media post alleging a young man was racially profiled and beaten by police at his Fayette County home is going viral on Facebook.

It all unfolded over the weekend in Oakland when police say they were trying to conduct a traffic stop.

WREG obtained an affidavit for the incident from the Fayette County General Sessions Court.

Oakland Police said on Saturday around 7:30 p.m., 25-year-old Brandon Calloway failed to stop at a stop sign and drove 32 mph in a 20 mph zone.

Officers said when they tried to pull him over, he refused to stop and instead drove half a mile to his home and “started running into the house reaching into his pockets… yelling “this is my expletive house and I did stop for the stop sign.”

His attorney Andre Wharton is disputing the allegations.

“It was as if this was a retaliatory vindictive response to a situation that just got out of hand,” Wharton said.

According to police, they had to kick in the door to gain entry to the house and eventually had to tase and use a baton to bring Calloway into custody.

Wharton said Calloway is a college grad and entrepreneur who was completing a DoorDash order and unarmed during what he calls an animalistic assault.

“Nothing unlawful about doing a DoorDash in a nice vehicle,” he said. “This happened in a very short time period but obviously for Brandon, it seemed like an eternity when you have batons and tasers in your face and you’re wondering why am I being beaten.”

Oakland Police said Calloway was taken into custody after he was cleared for his injuries.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body cameras along with an officer’s car camera.

Calloway and his family took a stand Tuesday against the actions of the police department calling what happened unjustified. His family became emotional as Wharton compared a portion of the video to the death of George Floyd.

Wharton said this is police brutality and they want the officers responsible to be held accountable while his client is recovering from a beating that left him with stitches in his head and limited visibility.

“Brandon was assaulted in a brutal fashion. I describe it as animalistic. The pictures are horrific. He’s fortunate to be here to stand up and express through his presence here he wants to see some accountability,” Wharton said. “Definitely would support some form of punishment up to termination. What Oakland sees is sufficient. Its going to be up to them to send a message that says we don’t condone this “

Shelby County Commissioner and NAACP President Van Truner said police response to people of color needs to improve nationally.

“Take our young black men into custody like you take other folks into custody, without one scratch, without harm and let them have their day in court,” Turner said.

Wharton is calling for all agencies to release any footage to the public.

Calloway is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and speeding.

The Oakland Police Department told WREG they could not comment on a pending case.

WREG

Oakland officer relieved of duty after violent arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Oakland Police officer who was involved in a violent arrest that went viral has reportedly been relieved of duty. Oakland Police Assistant Chief Larry Gaines says one of the officers involved in the arrest of Brandon Calloway has been relieved of duty with pay. Brandon Calloway was arrested Saturday, July 16, […]
OAKLAND, TN
