Pike County, PA

Pike County opens cooling centers as NWS warns of high heat

By Kathryne Rubright, Tri-County Independent
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service is warning of high heat through the weekend, with particularly hot days on Wednesday and Thursday.

While the Poconos are not under a heat advisory, temperatures will climb, with highs near 94 forecast for Stroudsburg on Saturday and Sunday, according to the NWS.

"Very warm and muggy conditions at night will not offer much relief," the NWS said.

Philadelphia and its surrounding Pennsylvania counties are under a heat advisory, along with parts of Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York.

Pike County announced Wednesday morning that seniors centers will be open as cooling centers during these days and times: Blooming Grove Center: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Lackawaxen Center: Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Eastern Pike at Matamoras Fire Dept.: Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Bushkill at Saw Creek’s Top of the World Restaurant: Mondays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Bushkill at Pocono Mountain Lake Estates: Tues. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stay safe outdoors

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is advising visitors to hike in the cooler early morning hours, drink lots of water (bring it with you) and rest in shady areas.

The recreation area advised against bringing dogs along this weekend, and notes that "This is not the time to hike Mt. Tammany. Big strenuous mountain hikes will still be there when the weather cools off (and a lot more enjoyable too)."

As in all weather, the recreation area is reminding visitors on the Delaware River to wear life jackets.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Pike County opens cooling centers as NWS warns of high heat

Comments / 0

CNY News

Surprise! Unwelcome Deadly Guest Moves Into Delaware County Home

Is it me or is the last thing you want in your house a venomous snake? This might be something people in other parts of the country where different types of venomous snakes are common but in New York State we are certainly not used to seeing them! With that said, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State is home to 3 different types of venomous snakes: copperheads, timber rattlesnakes, and the massasauga rattlesnake (aka pygmy rattlesnake). The good news is that these snakes are rarely seen because they shy away from people in general.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WBRE

LIST: Public pools in Northeastern PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With temperatures expected to be in the 90s through this weekend, many people in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are looking for ways to cool off. Here’s a list of places in our area where you can beat the heat:. LUZERNE COUNTY:. Coal Street Splash...
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

PA's Second Wawa Drive-Thru Coming To Lehigh Valley

Pennsylvania's second drive-thru-only Wawa convenience store is coming to the Lehigh Valley, WFMZ reports. The Lower Macungie Board of Commissioners approved the 2,030-square-foot development on Thursday, July 21, the news outlet says. It will be built at the Trexler Business Center. The drive-thru will hold about 18 cars and will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

