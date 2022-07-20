Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges

Smith, expected to be an offensive leader for the Aggies, faces multiple charges stemming from a Wednesday morning arrest.

Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning by A&M police on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, per the Brazos County justice website . He has not been released on bond as of this time.

Smith, a rising senior and team leader for the Aggies, was expected to be in Atlanta for SEC Media Days , along with coach Jimbo Fisher , offensive lineman Layden Robinson and safety Demani Richardson . A school official confirmed Wednesday that he will not attend Thursday's activities and has been suspended per the athletic department's policy.

Fisher has been made aware of the situation and will be looking further into the situation following his return to College Station.

A highly-touted slot receiver coming out of Sugar Land in the Greater Houston area, Smith is a three-year starter for Texas A&M. As a freshman, he predominantly saw reps from the slot, but expanded his role to running back in the Aggies' Texas Bowl victory over Oklahoma State due to lack of depth at the position.

Smith split reps between slot receiver and running back as a sophomore, recording 293 rushing yards off 49 carries and 564 receiving yards off 43 catches. Combined, tallied 10 total touchdowns.

Last season, Smith returned to his natural receiver role and finished with 47 catches for 509 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. Smith also has been a factor on special teams, returning a punt for a 95-yard touchdown last season against South Carolina.

Smith elected to return for the upcoming season after weighing over his options on the 2022 NFL Draft. He is projected to be one of the top slot receivers in the conference entering the season.

For his career, Smith has recorded 112 catches for 1,321 receiving yards, 373 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns. He also has averaged 9.7 yards per punt return in 54 attempts.

