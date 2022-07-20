ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Senator Marshall invites Biden to Kansas to talk to the people that drill oil for a living

By KNSS Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago
Photo credit Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. was on FOX News today to discuss the state of the economy, the Biden Administration’s lack of business experience, and their war on American energy. During the interview, Senator Marshall invited President Biden to Kansas to talk to the very people that drill American oil for a living saying in part,

“…Every economic decision this President has made so far has been wrong… We need a Commander in Chief who understands business… This President is creating uncertainty. He’s declared war on the oil and gas industry… Inflation starts with energy… Our President needs to go to Kansas and visit with the people that drill oil for a living… It’s a much shorter trip than all the way to Saudi Arabia... America can solve the problems right now – why should we be dependent on foreign adversaries when we have Americans that can solve the problems…”

You may click HERE or on the image below to watch Senator Marshall’s interview.

