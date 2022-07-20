ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pretty Prairie, KS

Pretty Prairie Rodeo is this weekend

 3 days ago
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Kansas Largest Night Rodeo is back again this weekend in Pretty Prairie. Justin Rumford is back in town to work the rodeo, as is long-time announcer Randy Corley. "Find something you like," Rumford said. "Besides just the rodeo, we have specialty acts. We have...

Hutch Post

Monarchs lose Thursday to Newton

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Monarchs lost Thursday night to Newton 7-5 at Hobart-Detter Field. Joey Baran homered in the losing effort. The Monarchs finish the regular season at 29-8. The Monarchs will return to action at the Sunflower Collegiate League tournament Saturday in Newton. They will play the winner of Newton and Kingman at 8 p.m. Saturday in Newton.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Monarchs win in Newton Wednesday

NEWTON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Monarchs went on the road to Newton Wednesday night and won by a score of 7-3. Corbin Hawkins was strong on the mound, throwing eight innings and giving up three runs on eight hits in the win. Alex Birge homered for Hutchinson in the...
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

NBC and Hutch Rec have youth offer during World Series

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The NBC World Series will once again pay a visit to Hutchinson. Early round games will be played at Hobart-Detter Field starting July 28 and running through July 31. Hutch Rec will help with some of the admission costs for your young baseball or softball player....
HUTCHINSON, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Pretty Prairie, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
KVOE

Wichita woman injured in accident near Matfield Green service exit Friday morning

Chase and Butler County Fire crews were called to a two-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike that sent one woman to the hospital Friday morning. The accident was reported on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 99 two miles north of the Matfield Green service exit shortly before 10:30 am. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Ford Freestar driven by 50-year-old Leslie Gasper of Wichita was traveling northbound and crossed over the main lane.
Hutch Post

Kansas AG expo coming to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Star Expos and the Kansas State Fair are pleased to announce a brand new expo coming to Hutchinson and the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Partnering with the Kansas State Fair and Visit Hutch gives the Kansas Ag Expo the opportunity to showcase a more diverse expo to include manufacturers and a wide variety of products and services for all to enjoy.
HUTCHINSON, KS
thesunflower.com

Ruby Q’s Bar is a must-visit for Wichita locals

With the fall semester quickly approaching, many WSU students and Wichita residents are searching for the newest hot spot to enjoy a drink and a show after a long day of studying, working, or anything in between. After plenty of searching and much trial and error, Ruby Q’s Bar is...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

House burns in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department was able to quickly put out a house fire in east Wichita on Friday morning. The fire was in the 300 block of South Hillsdale Drive, near Kellogg and 143rd Street East. The first fire crews arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and found flames coming from the […]
WICHITA, KS
#The Pretty Prairie Rodeo
Salina Post

Van strikes drive-through overhang; Wichita couple sprayed with coolant

A Wichita couple got sprayed with coolant when they attempted to drive through the Tropical Sno drive-through to get to a nearby gas station on Thursday afternoon. Darrell Youngman, 70, of Wichita, was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz van when he attempted to go through the drive through at Tropical Sno, 2259 S. Ninth Street, to get to a nearby gas station, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KAKE TV

Sedgwick County Zoo adds train to lineup of attractions

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - All aboard the Safari Express!. The Sedgwick County Zoo's newest attraction opens to the public following a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Friday. The Safari Express is a C.P. Huntington Electric Train built locally by Chance Rides. Zoo officials said the train will take people on...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Sports
adastraradio.com

Kansas’ Longest-Running Outdoor Theatre, Broadway RFD Returns this Weekend

LINDSBORG, Kan. – Lindsborg’s long-running outdoor theatre, Broadway RFD, returns to the stage the next two weekends with Shrek the Musical!. Each summer, talented members from the Lindsborg community and surrounding areas come together to put on the highest quality production. “Blistering heat and thunderstorms have been part...
LINDSBORG, KS
KAKE TV

Kansans cool off in the salt mines

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - In Hutchinson Kansas today, people gathered at the Salt Mines trying to beat the heat. With highs up to 107 degrees today, this might be the coolest place in Kansas. One Strataca visitor, Angelia Steiner said, “If we were upstairs, we'd probably be either indoors or...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Long-time Hutchinson Bicycle Shop Undergoes Ownership Change

Hutchinson, Kan. – A nationally recognized Hutchinson business celebrating its centennial this year has changed ownership. Andrea and Tony Finlay recently purchased Harley’s Bicycles from Bob Updegraff. Updegraff has worked at Harley’s, considered a top 100 bike shop in the United States, since 1965 and has owned it since 1995.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

McPherson now has a Slim Chickens restaurant

MCPHERSON - Slim Chickens has opened a location in McPherson. The restaurant, at 2188 E. Kansas Avenue, is the eighth Slim Chickens location operated by 3PRG Management, LLC, which has Slim Chickens locations throughout Kansas and Missouri, according to a news release from the company. “Growing up in Wichita, we...
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Cow Creek flood gate to be closed Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Public Works Flood Control Division will be closing the flood control structure on Cow Creek at Levee A on Friday afternoon, July 22, to reduce the flow of Cow Creek for maintenance work planned for Monday, July 25. According to a release from the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Wichita is so full of rage, it now has a second business designed for smashing stuff

Wichita has so much rage to release, so much steam to burn off that it’s just added a second smash business. Let’s Smash opened Friday at 917 W. Douglas in Delano, taking over a space next door to Ruben’s Mexican Grill that was most recently occupied by the short-lived Cafe XPress. The business, which allows people to unleash pent-up anger by smashing and breaking things, is the second such spot to open in Wichita this year: ICT Rage Room opened in April at 2952 N. Arkansas.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Patterson: Collaboration key to fill Wilson's 'big shoes'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Boys and Girls Club board has chosen to promote Lance Patterson to Skip Wilson's role with the agency, once Skip retires next month. "Skip has been here from the beginning of the Boys and Girls Club and definitely has huge shoes to fill," Patterson said. "I hope that I can continue to carry that legacy that he's created. He has been such a mentor over the last 18 years that I've been there and I've really learned a lot from him. Probably the thing that I learned the most was, it's really about the people. Spending time to get to know the people, get to know who we're serving and who works for us and really focusing on people. When we do that, we see good things."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

