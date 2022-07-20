Pretty Prairie Rodeo is this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Boys and Girls Club board has chosen to promote Lance Patterson to Skip Wilson's role with the agency, once Skip retires next month. "Skip has been here from the beginning of the Boys and Girls Club and definitely has huge shoes to fill," Patterson said. "I hope that I can continue to carry that legacy that he's created. He has been such a mentor over the last 18 years that I've been there and I've really learned a lot from him. Probably the thing that I learned the most was, it's really about the people. Spending time to get to know the people, get to know who we're serving and who works for us and really focusing on people. When we do that, we see good things."

