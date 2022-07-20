ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Winnebago felon kicks officer during arrest in Wisconsin

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16URM3_0gmFzTJM00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a wanted Winnebago felon fought with officers and evaded a police manhunt on Saturday, following a domestic violence incident with his mother, then fled to Broadhead, Wisconsin, where he kicked police officers during his arrest on Monday.

According to the Winnebago County Police, officers in Winnebago were called out to investigate a domestic disturbance between Matthew Williams, 33, during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Williams was wanted on warrants from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office for failure to return to jail; and Naperville and Rockford Police Departments for aggravated battery, resisting arrest, and obstructing police.

Court records show he failed to appear for several hearings in 2020.

Williams was spotted sometime later in the Village of Winnebago. When the officer tried to take Williams into custody, police said he fought with the officer and ran away, triggering a response from several local agencies who “saturated the southeast portion of the Village,” according to police.

Williams managed to escape.

On Monday, July 18th, at 7:40 p.m. in Broadhead, police located Williams in the 1000 block of 1st Center Avenue (STH 11).

Police said Williams gave officers a false name and kicked a sheriff’s deputy in the shoulder during the arrest, and officers had to spray him with pepper spray as he fought with them.

He was booked into the Green County Jail on obstructing, resisting, and disorderly conduct.

He is being held there until his extradition to Winnebago County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 3

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Habitual’ thief arrested in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they have arrested Toni Vincent, 30, a “habitual retail theft suspect.”. According to police, an officer spotted Vincent leaving Gift’s Thrift Store, at 1141 Black Ridge Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday, as she was reportedly trying to conceal stolen items as she left the store.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old woman was killed Friday after being shot around 7:30 p.m. near the Fairgrounds Park housing development. Rockford Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Horsman Street. The woman’s injuries were said to be life-threatening. She later died, police said at 6:41 a.m. Saturday morning. DEVELOPING…
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Multiple victims' shot at Rockford park: police

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Multiple victims were wounded in a shooting in Rockford early Saturday. The shooting occurred at Sinnissippi Park located at 1401 N. 2nd Street in Rockford. It is unknown what time the shooting occurred, but police announced the shooting on Twitter around 6:15 a.m. Police are asking residents...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Rockford PD: Shooting investigation with multiple victims

ROCKFORD, IL (WMTV) - According to Rockford Police’s twitter page, they are investigating a shooting with multiple victims at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford. As they investigate they advise the public to avoid that area at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winnebago County, IL
State
Wisconsin State
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
Winnebago County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Naperville, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police seek to identify Rockford arson suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public to help them identify an arson suspect who was captured on a surveillance camera. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 1900 block of Wisteria Road early Thursday morning for an aggravated arson. Police say the suspect also stole a purple 2012 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

One person at large in Dekalb drug bust

DEKALB – Two people are in custody, and one person is at large after police conducted a search warrant and discovered illegal firearms and various drugs in Dekalb. According to the Dekalb Police Department, on July 14th, authorities executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive in Dekalb. During the search warrant, police say they discovered over 10 pounds of purported cannabis, 84 pills of alleged ecstasy, four illegal firearms, $130,000, and 2.5 pints of purported promethazine. 33-year-old Sammi I. Oliver the third of Dekalb and 28-year-old Raynard I. Adams of Chicago was taken into custody. According to authorities, 39-year-old Shannon Atkins is at large. A $500,000 search warrant has been issued.
DEKALB, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Extradition#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Victim Shot multiple Times in Freeport

On Thursday July 21st, 2022 at approximately 9:18 P.M., the Freeport Police Department received a call of a large group of subjects fighting in the area of W. Pleasant Street and S. Beaver Avenue. Prior to arriving in the area officers were notified of shots fired in the 600 Block of W Pleasant.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Traffic heavily delayed in Rockford, as police investigate crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tell drivers to expect delays, as they investigate a car crash near Whitman Street and Main Street just before 7 p.m. Friday. Police said in a tweet at least one of the drivers suffers minor injuries. They advise anyone traveling in this area to find an alternate route, if possible.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Reckless Driving

Late Thursday afternoon Deputies responded to 890 Illinois Route 38, Rochelle for a two-vehicle accident that previously occurred on I-39. After a brief investigation, Deputies arrested Kyle Border of Durand, Illinois for reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Border was released on a $2,500 Individual Bond with a future court date.
DURAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police track drug sales to South Beloit couple

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say an investigation into narcotics trafficking led them to the home of Donna Louise Honaker, 63, and Tommy Joe Honaker, 46, who were arrested Thursday. According to police, the pair were identified as suspects in the investigation that began in May, and on July 21st a raid […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Narcotics Arrest In Winnebago County

On Tuesday July 19th at approximately 4:00 in the afternoon members of the Winnebago County Sheriffs Police Narcotics Unit, along with the Winnebago County Sheriffs Police Crime Deterrence Unit, were in the area of the 4400 block of 11th Street conducting a narcotics investigation due to complaints of narcotics being sold in the area.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
northernpublicradio.org

DeKalb police say a drug-related bust was one of their biggest ever

DeKalb police announced Thursday they’ve made one of the biggest drug-related seizures in their department’s history. The DeKalb County Special Operations team joined DeKalb police in a search of an apartment on Kimberly Drive July 14th. Police seized $130,000 in cash, four illegal guns, and drugs. According to...
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County approves ‘Major Crash Assistance Team’

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Local law enforcement agencies could soon team up to better respond to major traffic crashes. Members of the Winnebago County Public Safety and Judiciary Committee approved the formation of a “Major Crash Assistance Team” Tuesday night. The deal would help free up Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office resources. Roscoe, Rockton, Machesney […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
CBS 58

81-year-old man drowns in Geneva Lake

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say an 81-year-old man drowned in Geneva Lake around 1:00 p.m. today, on July 22. He was paddle boarding, lost his balance and fell in. Police say he was not wearing a life jacket. Police have not released the name of the person.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie man sentenced in multi-agency cocaine trafficking investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old Sun Prairie man convicted in a multi-agency drug investigation into Dane County cocaine traffickers was sentenced in federal court Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Carlos Carter will serve 72 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy