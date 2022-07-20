ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Police believe road rage caused fatal shooting on I-70 Monday

By Phyllis Cha and Hannah Brock, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Police have arrested a man after shots were fired from a box truck, striking and killing a man on Interstate 70 near the Post Road exit Monday.

Eli Hickerson, 30, of Carthage, was a passenger in a red Ford Focus traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 when shots were fired from a white box truck, striking Hickerson at least once, according to preliminary information from Indiana State Police.

Police arrested 22-year-old Dion Kimbrough on Tuesday morning in connection the shooting.

Indianapolis District State Troopers responded to reports of a person shot about 5:15 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers were told the shot person was being driven to a hospital. Hickerson was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, officials said.

Police believe the shooting was a result of road rage, officials said.

Shootings on interstates spiked in 2021, with road rage behind most cases, ISP told IndyStar a year ago.

Every year since 2019 there has been an increase in the number of interstate shootings. In 2020, interstate shootings more than doubled with 23 total. In 2021, there were 65, an Indiana State Police spokesperson said.

There have been 37 interstate shootings in 2022, ISP said.

WISH-TV

Man arrested for murder after road rage shooting in company vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators believe an Indianapolis man who was wearing a jail’s GPS-monitoring device and was driving a company vehicle fatally shot a man during a road rage incident. Dion Kimbrough, 22, faces preliminary charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Local News Digital

Greenwood man shot, killed following altercation

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man was shot and killed following an altercation in Greenwood on Tuesday. The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) received a report of a person shot outside of 1163 Westminster Court, in the Westminster Apartment complex, just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male laying in the street with a single gunshot wound. The male was identified as 48-year-old Greenwood resident Jason Grider. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Argument over honked horn leads to shooting between co-workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents acquired by News 8 detail an argument between co-workers that escalated into a shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Ahrmond Kizer in the case. Officers were called to a Speedway gas station at Southeastern and Arlington avenues at 10 a.m. Tuesday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Truck veers off Indianapolis highway, slams into radio station building

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash Thursday evening on Indianapolis' northeast side. Around 6:30 p.m., a pickup truck was northbound on Interstate 465 just south of the I-69 exit. According to police, the truck left the highway, went down an embankment and ran into a building in the 6800 block of North Shadeland Avenue. The building houses multiple local radio station studios, including 95.5 WFMS.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Interstate 65 Accidents Results in Fatality

The deceased pedestrian has been identified as Martin Budimir (38 years old) of Indianapolis. Budimir was pronounced deceased on the scene, after being struck by a semi tractor-trailer. The semi tractor-trailer was driven by Althea Gaines of Indianapolis .Gaines remained on scene during the investigation and cooperated with investigators. At this time, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a contributing factor.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem

The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Coroner called after man hit by semi on SB I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police have confirmed a man has been hit and killed on I-65 southbound in Boone County Thursday morning. Police say it happened on I-65 around 5:30 a.m. near the I-865 SB interchange. According to investigators, a semi heading southbound struck a male who went onto the highway. The victim was identified […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert for missing central Indiana man canceled

A statewide Silver Alert declared for a missing central Indiana man has been canceled. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the disappearance of Rod Michael Hopkins, a 31 year old last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, and black and red Air Jordan shoes. Rod was missing...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
