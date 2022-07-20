ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show Info: July 20, 2022

Cover picture for the articleUpdate the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 of your order. Cattle...

Cleveland Scene

First Look: Choolaah, Opening Friday, July 29 in Ohio City

First announced in 2019, Choolaah (1903 W. 25th St., 216-453-8444) now is days away from opening the doors to its beautiful new Ohio City restaurant. Located on W. 25th Street, just steps from the West Side Market, the fast-casual Indian eatery will open to the public on Friday, July 29.
OHIO CITY, OH
Cleveland.com

Lucky winner shows it only takes one ticket to win: Talk of the Towns

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three lucky winners were announced by Greene Acres Community Garden members for their 2022 fundraising raffle, “Grilling Galore!”. Brecksville resident Lenore Siegman’s ticket #980 won her the Grand Prize: A Premium Grill Package, including a Char-Broil Performance Silver 5-Burner Gas Grill, assorted Weber grilling tools, and a $100 gift certificate to Happy Cows butcher shop, 7529 Broadview Rd. For selling the top ticket, Greene Acres Treasurer and gardener Noreen Butano received a $50 gift certificate to Michael Angelo’s Winery.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Mega-Millions Jackpot reaches $660M

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mega-Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $660,000,000 and has people willing to wait in line all over Northeast Ohio to get their ticket to a dream and financial security. Lucky’s Brook Park Shell Station, with a history of lotto winners, was jam-packed with people with their...
CLEVELAND, OH
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Tremont Pizza Restaurants | Where to Go For Pizza in Tremont

An urban village nestled along the Towpath Trail and minutes from Downtown Cleveland, Tremont is Cleveland’s vibrant arts district. The neighborhood’s many creative residents and visitors enjoy locally-owned bars, restaurants, boutiques, and art galleries in a scenic park setting with beautiful churches and historic architecture. Tremont’s lively art scene offers plenty of options for shopping, including works by edgy young designers, crafts by local artisans, and vintage clothing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mochinut to open Westlake location

Mochinut plans to open a new location at 26161 Detroit Road in Westlake on Aug. 14. The shop specializes in Hawaiian mochinuts, which combines Japanese rice cakes, or mochi, and American-style doughnuts into one treat. They’re crispy and soft on the outside and chewy on the inside due to the sweet rice flower used, according to its website. It also serves bubble tea drinks.
WESTLAKE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Gyros in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a good gyro filled with delicious meat? If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This restaurant in Lakewood serves some of the best gyros in the Cleveland area. You can get their gyros "regular style" (tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce) or "dirty style" (onion, yellow mustard, and fries). Their American gyro is delicious and comes with a mix of lamb and beef. If you want something more authentic, the Greek gyro is also great and has thinly sliced marinated pork. If you're feeling particularly adventurous and hungry, the restaurant also offers the Mount Olympus, a massive 8-pound gyro that is stuffed with meat and fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunday flea market in Parma features dozens of vendors

The Estate Marketplace on W. Ridge Rd. and its collection of local vendors will welcome in more than a dozen additional vendors for the summer flea market outside on Sunday. To coincide with the big sale happening outside, the vendors inside the store are also having sales with some up to 50% off.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

The wheels of life go round and round: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – I couldn’t believe it had happened again. Another of those times when life proves to be a circle. I saw a notice that St. Ambrose School had a new assistant principal and her name sounded awfully familiar. It didn’t take long until I realized that Shelly Guerra was the young reporter we worked with in our Medina County office, covering Brunswick. Then we all moved to the Berea office where she covered Berea and Strongsville before I moved back to Brunswick.
BRUNSWICK, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Missing 12-year-old boy from Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend, according to a statement from the department. Austin Lauer, was reported missing on July 17, around 6 p.m. when he left a friend's house...
LORAIN, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: July 22-24

From the award-winning comedy of Iliza Shlesinger to the harrowing orchestral score of The Lord of the Rings, there’s something thrilling for everyone this weekend in The Land. Blazing Paddles Paddlefest at Rivergate Park. Join more than 700 canoes, kayaks and paddleboards for a series of races at Paddlefest,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Area Festivals to Hit Up the Rest of the Summer

If you're looking for something to do this summer, Cleveland's festival scene has you covered. There are ton of great options for a fun night out with friends or with the whole family. When: September 2nd-5th and 9th-10th. Where: Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Price: $13 Single Day, $25 Two-Day, $16 At...
CLEVELAND, OH

