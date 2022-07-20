ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing Thursday to review cannabis, alcohol rules for town property in Somers

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Somers Town Hall

SOMERS — Residents will have the chance Thursday at 7 p.m. to weigh in on ordinances that would prohibit alcohol or cannabis use and trespassing overnight on certain town-owned property.

One proposed ordinance would make it unlawful to enter or park on certain town properties from one hour after sundown to sunrise the following day without official permission or during an activity, meeting, or event sponsored by the town.

NEW ORDINANCES

WHAT: The Board of Selectmen will hold public hearings Thursday on ordinances that would dictate alcohol and cannabis use and trespassing overnight in town.

PENALTIES: Anyone violating the regulations would be fined $100 for unlawful entry or parking and $50 for alcohol and cannabis use on town properties.

The town properties include all parks and recreation areas, cemeteries, swimming pools, public school grounds unless allowed by the Board of Education, any Water Pollution Control Authority property unless allowed by the authority, any town building, any town parking lot, and any town property excluding roads and sidewalks outside parks.

In addition, the ordinance would make it unlawful for residents to play golf or hit golf balls in any park, cemetery, or school grounds in the town.

Other activities that would be prohibited include flying a model airplane in cemeteries, school grounds, or parks in the town. Exceptions would be if the Recreation Commission, at its discretion, allowed residents to fly model airplanes in town parks.

The ordinance would make it unlawful for anyone to operate or ride a motorized mini-bike, motorbike, motorized go-kart, or any other motorized vehicles at any time in parks, railroad right-of-ways, cemeteries, or school grounds. Motorized vehicles will not be allowed in any area other than a public parking site, highway, or thoroughfare open to public use.

Anyone who violates provisions of the ordinance would be subject to a fee not more than $100.

The second public hearing will cover a proposed ordinance that would make it unlawful to possess or consume alcohol or cannabis on any town-owned property, public park, or recreation area. The only exception would be where law permits alcohol use or when the selectmen issue a permit for it.

The fine for violations of the ordinance would be no more than $50.

Comments / 1

 

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

