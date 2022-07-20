Financial Strategies Group - 7/20/22

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Disability Equality Index (DEI) named Meijer the Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the sixth year in a row. “We appreciate the ongoing recognition of our efforts to sustain a culture of inclusion that celebrates and supports our team members and customers with disabilities,” said Timothy Williams, Meijer’s vice president of diversity & inclusion. “So much of our success is a direct result of the passion our team members bring to supporting the disability community across our six states, especially through the Meijer Disability Awareness and Advocacy Group (mDAAG).”

