ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Financial Strategies Group - 7/20/22

By Morning Blend
Fox47News
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. — Brice Carter, CIO and Financial Advisor at Financial Strategies Group talks about inflation....

www.fox47news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox47News

Capital Area College Access Network - 7/21/22

LANSING, Mich. — Michele Strasz, Executive Director at Capital Area College Access Network talks about hot to avoid the Summer Melt and how they can help. For more information please visit capcan.org or call (517) 203-5011. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Potterville Adult Education - 7/22/22

LANSING, Mich. — Julie DeRose, Director of Potterville Adult Education (PAE) talks about their recent move to CAMW!'s Ingham County American Job Center. For more information please visit pottervilleadulteducation.com or call (517) 492-5539. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with...
POTTERVILLE, MI
Fox47News

Meijer named “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Disability Equality Index (DEI) named Meijer the Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the sixth year in a row. “We appreciate the ongoing recognition of our efforts to sustain a culture of inclusion that celebrates and supports our team members and customers with disabilities,” said Timothy Williams, Meijer’s vice president of diversity & inclusion. “So much of our success is a direct result of the passion our team members bring to supporting the disability community across our six states, especially through the Meijer Disability Awareness and Advocacy Group (mDAAG).”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy