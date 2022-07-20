ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

How to watch Chelsea vs. Charlotte FC (7/20/22): Live stream, time, USA TV, channel

By Ryan Novozinsky
 3 days ago
Charlotte FC faces Chelsea in a Club Friendly match at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 (7/20/22). Fans in any market can watch the match via a subscription to ESPN+. Here’s what you need to know:. What: Club Friendly. Who: Charlotte...

www.nj.com

