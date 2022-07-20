Kodak Black's Attorney Says Oxycodone Pills That Led To His Arrest Were Prescribed

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO