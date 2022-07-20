ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Black's Attorney Says Oxycodone Pills That Led To His Arrest Were Prescribed

Cover picture for the articleFt. Lauderdale, FL – Kodak Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen says the Oxycodone pills he had on him at the time of his recent arrest were prescribed. Cohen told TMZ Kodak has “battled chronic pain” since he was shot in Los Angeles during Super Bowl LVI weekend. Therefore, Cohen says the pain...

Comments / 62

Young King24
3d ago

I'm voting for kodak black to win I'm a big big fan.. we all are not perfect but we all are till growing so I am praying that u win n keep on winning

Reply(6)
19
Jeff Watts
3d ago

Most cops aren't forensic experts. They are looking for amazing arrests to put their name next to so they can be promoted. Imagine a cop that never arrested anyone nor issued a ticket. If cops assisted people instead of arrested people, they would be called social workers, not cops. They love to arrest and write reports. It's what they do. That's why many charges get dropped by prosecutors, because these cops have no idea of what INNOCENT til proven guilty - without any doubt - really means. Prescription pills and cash for something he was gonna buy. How does that make someone guilty of a crime? It doesn't. These cops were looking for an arrest that would get them a "name" in the precinct, that's all.

Reply(2)
7
Tee Irving
3d ago

they did my niece the same way and her prescription had her name on it😳

Reply(2)
14
