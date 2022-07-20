ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Japanese manufacturer to build North American headquarters in Augusta

By Dave Williams
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BF0JN_0gmFxkRF00

The Japanese manufacturer of a type of copper foil used in printed electronics will build its North American headquarters in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.

Denkai America is making an initial investment of $150 million on a 115-acre site in Richmond County. Ultimately, the company will spend $430 million on a headquarters and manufacturing plant, creating 250 jobs during the next five years.

Denkai America’s products have traditionally been used in printed circuit board applications, primarily for the aerospace and defense industries, but are also now used in the lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles.

'It's in our front yard':Broad Street businesses, police discuss crime in downtown Augusta

Rooftop solar:Good for the economy, good for the grid and good for Georgians

"Georgia is proud to be selected as the home of Denkai America, further strengthening our state's status as a leader in the emerging electric mobility and existing aerospace, defense, and technology industries,” Kemp said.

"We have been laser focused on bringing quality jobs to highly trained, hardworking Georgians across the state, and we look forward to seeing one-of-a-kind companies like Denkai thrive in Georgia’s top-ranking pro-business environment."

“We are thrilled to expand our manufacturing presence into Augusta, which has the skilled and talented work force our company needs for growth,” added Nobu Masuda, Denkai America’s president and CEO.

Construction is expected to begin in September as the first part of a three-phase investment, and the facility will be fully operational by December 2024.

The state Department of Economic Development worked with the Augusta Economic Development Authority, Georgia Power, and the Technical College System of Georgia’s Quick Start program to land the project.

The company will be hiring skilled industrial technicians, production managers, and engineers.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

Comments / 10

Lisa Morris
3d ago

The only thing about bringing all those companies here yes you have jobs but you also have alot more crime.People come all.over and you don't know whos here.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WABE

Supply chain stress boosts Georgia ports

Union negotiations on the West Coast have driven up volume to Georgia’s ports while manufacturing sectors and goods and service industries continue to be impacted by stress on the supply chain. The port of Savannah —  and Georgia —  stands to benefit from ongoing disruptions elsewhere in the country....
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Augusta residents looking to rent to own programs amid rent increase

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOR MANY, RENTING PROVIDES A SENSE OF SECURITY AND FAMILIARITY. BUT WITH INCREASING RENT IN MANY AREAS, SOME AUGUSTA RESIDENTS ARE RESULTING TO OTHER OPTIONS. rUSHAUN cARTER, aCCOUNT eXECUTIVE FOR lANDIS SAYS, "SOME OF THE THINGS THAT WE’VE FOUND IS SOME PEOPLE JUST FEEL VERY COMFORTABLE WITH RENTING BECAUSE THEY’VE BEEN DOING IT FOR SO LONG." "WHEN THEY LOOK AT THE HOUSE BUYING PROCESS IT’S LIKE, I HAVE TO PUT HOW MUCH MONEY DOWN?"
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
Richmond County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
State
Georgia State
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
touropia.com

12 Best Things to do in Augusta, GA

While it is best known for hosting The Masters golf tournament each spring, Augusta in Georgia has much more going for it. Set just across the Savannah River from South Carolina, it has loads of elegant tree-lined avenues and antebellum mansions with Southern charm on show wherever you go. Founded...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New COVID variants fuel a rise in cases for Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID infections are on the rise in at least 40 states, including Georgia, with the highly transmissible BA.5 variant dominating the surge. Richmond County ranks number 32 out of 161 counties for the highest rate of COVID cases. “We’re seeing that even fully vaccinated and boosted...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

SC loses previously announced plant expansion and jobs to Ga.

AUGUST — A Japanese company will build a $150 million plant to make copper foil for electric vehicle batteries in Georgia, scuttling a previously announced plans to expand its operations near its existing factory in South Carolina. Nippon Denkai's American subsidiary said it would hire more than 100 workers...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Japanese firm shifts copper foil plans from SC to Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Japanese company will build a $150 million plant to make copper foil for electric vehicle batteries in Augusta, Georgia. Wednesday’s announcement switches the location for the Nippon Denkai plant from one originally announced next to the company’s existing plant in Camden, South Carolina. The company says it could eventually triple […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
alabamanews.net

Deal for $5.5 Billion Hyundai Plant in Georgia Nears Final Approval

In addition to Hyundai’s existing manufacturing plant in Montgomery, the company hopes to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant in Georgia. The economic development agency that is working with Georgia officials to build the plant near Savannah has approved its portions of the deal, though details of tax breaks and other incentives have yet to be disclosed.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#United States#Japanese#North American#Denkai America#Augusta Rooftop#Georgians
WJBF

Eroding bank in Augusta Canal pose threat to local school

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Augusta canal has three levels – the second of which is eroding underneath the Davidson Fine Arts Magnet  School building.  There are fears that could cause part of the building to collapse. “we’re involved in it because we’re just kind of overseeing everything on the canal but unfortunately we don’t own […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What do COVID stats bode for kids in local counties?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are only a few weeks left until summer break is over and kids go back to school. In the meanwhile, COVID cases throughout Georgia are steadily on the rise. What does that mean for parents? Here are the breakdowns of the data. The state released...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Highland Springs construction takes up over 1,300 acres of land

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a plan 20 years in the making to bring major development to North Augusta. The Highland Springs development will span over 1,300 acres with plans for thousands of homes, businesses, and more. It’ll go along Palmetto Parkway from Old Sudlow Lake Road to...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
wfxg.com

Rabid fox discovered in Aiken County

(AIKEN, SC) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports a rabid fox was discovered in Aiken South Carolina. A person was potentially exposed and sent to their doctor. A dog was also exposed and is in quarantine. Press Release:. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
travelyouman.com

Best Time To Visit Sea Island Georgia

St. Simons Island is an ideal and practical vacation destination for both impromptu weekend getaways from various origins throughout the Southern United States and week-long family getaways from hometowns close or far. It is less than five hours’ drive from Atlanta, Georgia, and situated halfway between Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Great Places To Hike, Bike Or Walk In The Augusta Area

We are fortunate to have some really great places to walk, bike, or hike in the Augusta area. Y’all check these out! I’ve been on a few of these and it’s a great way to get away, enjoy nature and get some exercise. Have fun!. The North...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Safety inspections conducted at Martinez apartment complex

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County authorities are conducting safety inspections Friday morning at an apartment complex off Washington Road. The inspections were taking place at the former Applecross Apartments at 300 Applecross Drive in Martinez. The complex apparently now goes by the name Clara Point. A county spokeswoman said...
MARTINEZ, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy