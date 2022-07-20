ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

UKI Dog Agility trial to be held at FENCE

By Submitted article
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurebred and mixed-breed dogs will compete at various levels of difficulty, running against each other and the clock, as the Blue Ridge Agility Club of Western North Carolina will host a UKI Dog Agility Trial at FENCE in Tryon. The event will take place July 29 through July 31,...

www.tryondailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Why a Greenville church was painted pink in protest

GREENVILLE — The transformation happened almost overnight, a former church in a historically Black community painted all pink by a prominent Greenville real estate developer. It drew a crowd, in person and through viral posts on social media. Throughout the day on July 22 — four days after two-term...
GREENVILLE, SC
railfan.com

Non-Profits Team Up to Turn Legendary Saluda Grade into Rail Trail

SALUDA, N.C. — A trio of non-profit organizations has made an offer for Norfolk Southern’s route over the Saluda Grade in North Carolina — one of the steepest and most dangerous pieces of main line railroad in North America — with the hope of turning it into a rail trail, the Greenville Journal reports.
SALUDA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tryon, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Magical shopping at Bullington Gardens’ fairy market

HENDERSONVILLE — The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens will host a fairy market from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Hendersonville. The event will feature face painting, Zen tangle art classes and a gnome scavenger hunt. Handmade crafts, crowns, wands, wings and DIY items will be available for purchase.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon Fine Arts Center celebrates the new JP Gallery

Current exhibit extended through the end of August. On Thursday evening, July 21, the Tryon Fine Arts Center at 34 Melrose Avenue held a celebration of the new JP Gallery. The new gallery is named after artist and TFAC volunteer Jeanne Parker, whose generous bequest provided the funding for the gallery space.
TRYON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Fence#Uki Dog Agility Trial#Snooker#Uk Agility International#Blue Rid
FOX Carolina

Nurse helps victim in crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate nurse needs your help after lending a helping hand to a passenger involved in a wreck this week. The five-vehicle crash shut down I-40 for hours on Monday. North Carolina Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer overturned and caught on fire. Officials say one...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Two puppies abandoned along Penial Road

COLUMBUS––On Saturday, Polk County Animal Control was informed of two puppies that had been abandoned just outside Columbus, at the intersection of Red Fox Road and Peniel Road. According to Animal Control, a man and his daughter were driving when they spotted a crate on the side of...
POLK COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Rodney’s Bike Nite Coming to an End

Weaverville – Cars and bikes lined Weaverville’s North Main Street while the music from a live band filled the air on Thursday. Was it an event put on by the town? No, it was Bike Nite held by Rodney’s Auto and its proprietor, Rodney Edwards. Edwards has...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX Carolina

Widow of firefighter killed by falling tree sues Biltmore Estates

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of a firefighter who was crushed by a tree while visiting Biltmore Estates last month has filed a lawsuit, accusing Biltmore of gross negligence. Casey Skudin, a 16-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, died on June 17 when a tree...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Checking up on Baby Clyde

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We first told you about Clyde Childs and his family back in June. A fundraiser was held in support of the family for medical bills. Clyde is only ten-months-old and battles hydrocephalus and aortic valve stenosis. The happy baby and his parents recently had a...
GREENVILLE, SC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Camping in Asheville NC: The 15 Best Campgrounds to Visit

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Asheville is beloved for its progressive vibe, anchored in a love of culture and arts, an array of lip-smacking restaurants, and surrounded by some of the most beautiful nature in the country. Camping...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Eater

11 Stops for Amazing Pizza in Asheville, North Carolina

The New York Times blew into Asheville in 2016 and threw down a pretty cutting insult to the city. The mountain town is known for many things, reporter Jane Black wrote, before adding: “Pizza, though, is not one of them.” Since then, things have decidedly changed. Good pizza can now be found all around town, from a fancy downtown cocktail bar to a food truck that pops up randomly at breweries. Based on these 11 pizzaiolos, it’s time to add Italian pie to the list of things Asheville does well.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County ranks fourth best county to retire in N.C.

Ranks #1 for public schools in the state, according to statistics from Niche.com. POLK COUNTY––According to data from Niche.com, a website that ranks thousands of places to live based on key statistics from the U.S. Census and expert insights, Polk County ranked the fourth best county to retire in North Carolina.
POLK COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Police investigating broad daylight assault in Montford neighborhood

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is investigating an assault on a resident in the Montford neighborhood in broad daylight. A police report shows the assault happened Wednesday, July 20 at the victim's home on Pearson Drive. A neighbor confirmed the male victim was hospitalized due to a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Robert Glenn Burgess

Columbus– Robert Glenn Burgess, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, N.C. He was born on January 11, 1936, in Rutherford County, NC, to the late Cleston and Alice Burgess. Glenn and his brother, Leon, owned and operated Burgess Refuse Removal Service from 1969 until 1997. He also served on the Deacon Board at Coopers Gap Baptist Church and Mill Spring Baptist Church. He sang in the choir and served as Treasurer for many years at Mill Spring NC. Glenn was also a Veteran, serving proudly in the Air Force, and was an active member of the American Legion Post 250 in Tryon as The Post Memorial Honor Guard and Bingo Chairman. He was a member of the Gideons International of Polk County where he distributed bibles here and abroad.
COLUMBUS, NC
highlandsnews.com

Thank you, Highlands

As the famous English poet, Geoffrey Chaucer once said, “There is an end to everything, to good things as well.”. For the past year, I have been immersed in all things Highlands, from town board of commissioners meetings, to high school sports and events all around the Plateau. I...
HIGHLANDS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy