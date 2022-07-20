'School Tales' trailer: Netflix brings horror comics to life in Thai series

July 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series School Tales: The Series.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the anthology horror series Wednesday.

School Tales brings horror comics to life and features Thai actors and directors.

The stories include "a girl jumping to her death; a haunted library; canteen food made from human flesh; a headless ghost in the school warehouse; a devil-infested room; a vengeful demon in an abandoned building; and a classroom where only dead students attend class."

"Prepare to face a new kind of fear. During the day, the school belongs to the students. But at night, it's a different story," an official synopsis reads.

Kay Lertsittichai, Jennis Oprasert and Siwat Jumlongkul star, with James Thanadol Nuansut, Tum Putipong Saisikaew, Songsak Mongkolthong and Mike Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon as directors.

School Tales: The Series premieres Aug. 10 on Netflix.