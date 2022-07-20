ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Hawks Hire Former Player for Major Role

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZGBh_0gmFxZg800

Atlanta Hawks name Kyle Korver Director of Player Affairs & Development.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Yesterday evening, news broke surrounding a consequential hire for the Atlanta Hawks. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Hawks hired former player Kyle Korver for a position in the front office.

Today the team announced that Korver had been hired as the organization’s director of player affairs & development. According to the press release, in this newly-formed position, Korver will "assist in creating and overseeing a development plan for each Hawks player in partnership with the coaches, athletic performance team, and front office."

“We are excited to bring Kyle back to the Hawks,” said Hawks General Manager Landry Fields. “He is a tremendous person and someone whose presence will benefit all of our players, both on and off the court, drawing from his unique experiences over his 17-year playing career, as a late-second round pick who later became an All-Star in Atlanta and one of the league’s all-time best shooters.”

Korver, who spent the 2021-22 season as a player development assistant with the Brooklyn Nets, returns to the Hawks, where he played in 332 regular season games over four-and-a-half seasons (2012-17), including an All-Star appearance in 2015. He was also the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award recipient in 2014-15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4lSG_0gmFxZg800
Kyle Korver at 2016 NBA Media Day in Atlanta.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Korver appeared in 1,232 career regular season games (and 145 playoff contests) in 17 seasons with Philadelphia, Utah, Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Milwaukee. He ranks fifth in NBA history in three-pointers made (2,450) and seventh in career three-point percentage (.429), including the best single-season mark in league history (.536 in 2009-10 with the Jazz). Korver is the only player to ever lead the league in three-point percentage four times.

Shortly after a disappointing end to the 2021-22 season, the Hawks owner and team president both promised a shakeup. That pledge has been fulfilled. The front office has been reconfigured, the roster improved, and they tweaked the coaching staff. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Hawks July Mailbag: Coaching, Roster, & Drama

Dejounte Murray's Stats Projected to Dip

Projected Hawks Rotation for 22-23 Season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player, Head Coach Has Reportedly Died

Johnny Egan, a former NBA point guard and head coach, died Thursday at the age of 83. According to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, Egan passed away after sustaining head injuries from a fall. An NBA Alumni page representing the National Basketball Retired Players Association also confirmed Egan's death. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

NFL Legend Drew Brees Becomes Owner of Pro Sports Team

Drew Brees is now an owner of a pro sports team. The former NFL quarterback announced he is a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club of Major League Pickleball. The team is based in Austin, Texans, and Brees purchased the team with entrepreneur Andrew Dodge; Los Angeles Lakers part-owner Jim Buss; real estate mogul, star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York and Founder and CEO of Serhant, Ryan Serhant and consumer venture capital firm Good Alpha Industries.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Utah State
City
Atlanta, GA
Inside The Warriors

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers. On what such a series would look like, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Knicks frustrated with Danny Ainge

The New York Knicks have strong interest in trading for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. But apparently Danny Ainge is driving a hard bargain. Ainge, who is helping to lead a makeover in Utah, got four first-round picks (five if you include Walker Kessler) and several players in a trade with Minnesota for Rudy Gobert. His price tag for Mitchell reportedly is six first-round picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Braves: Brian Snitker sends stern message to front office

The high praise for young Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II largely comes from within. Harris II has been a spark plug for this team. Harris is slashing .283/.319/.497 in 48 games so far this season. His inclusion in the everyday starting lineup just so happens to coincide with Atlanta’s run to the top of the Wild Card standings.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Korver
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Former Lakers And Bulls Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with 23-year-old Mac McClung. Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors giving big opportunity to former viral star

Several years after he first rose to prominence, one NBA player is getting his shot with the defending champions. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that guard Mac McClung has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. The deal is for a standard, non-guaranteed contract, not an Exhibit 10 deal. That is notable because it gives McClung a chance to make the Warriors roster out of training camp, Charania adds.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Hawks General
The Spun

Warriors Have Reportedly Signed Notable Free Agent

The Golden State Warriors' backcourt might be even more explosive next season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the defending champions have agreed to a one-year deal with guard Mac McClung. McClung played for the Warriors in the Summer League, averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 assists per...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers working out former lottery pick attempting NBA comeback

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to retool their roster for the next season. Aside from the obvious big-name trades they’re gunning for, the Lakeshow brass is also looking to add some more depth to their roster. They have decided to change up their approach this season, signing younger guys instead of grizzled veterans. The […] The post Lakers working out former lottery pick attempting NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
807
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy