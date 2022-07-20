Atlanta Hawks Hire Former Player for Major Role

Atlanta Hawks name Kyle Korver Director of Player Affairs & Development.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Yesterday evening, news broke surrounding a consequential hire for the Atlanta Hawks. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Hawks hired former player Kyle Korver for a position in the front office.

Today the team announced that Korver had been hired as the organization’s director of player affairs & development. According to the press release, in this newly-formed position, Korver will "assist in creating and overseeing a development plan for each Hawks player in partnership with the coaches, athletic performance team, and front office."

“We are excited to bring Kyle back to the Hawks,” said Hawks General Manager Landry Fields. “He is a tremendous person and someone whose presence will benefit all of our players, both on and off the court, drawing from his unique experiences over his 17-year playing career, as a late-second round pick who later became an All-Star in Atlanta and one of the league’s all-time best shooters.”

Korver, who spent the 2021-22 season as a player development assistant with the Brooklyn Nets, returns to the Hawks, where he played in 332 regular season games over four-and-a-half seasons (2012-17), including an All-Star appearance in 2015. He was also the NBA’s Sportsmanship Award recipient in 2014-15.

Kyle Korver at 2016 NBA Media Day in Atlanta. © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Korver appeared in 1,232 career regular season games (and 145 playoff contests) in 17 seasons with Philadelphia, Utah, Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Milwaukee. He ranks fifth in NBA history in three-pointers made (2,450) and seventh in career three-point percentage (.429), including the best single-season mark in league history (.536 in 2009-10 with the Jazz). Korver is the only player to ever lead the league in three-point percentage four times.

Shortly after a disappointing end to the 2021-22 season, the Hawks owner and team president both promised a shakeup. That pledge has been fulfilled. The front office has been reconfigured, the roster improved, and they tweaked the coaching staff. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Hawks July Mailbag: Coaching, Roster, & Drama

Dejounte Murray's Stats Projected to Dip

Projected Hawks Rotation for 22-23 Season