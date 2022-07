Steph Curry and LeBron James have one of the better rivalries in basketball; however, there is a mutual respect between the two superstars that comes from several battles against one another. Facing off in the NBA Finals each year from 2015-2018, the two players got very familiar with each other. While their paths have not crossed in the playoffs since 2018, the mutual respect has remained, with both regularly showing love to the other off the court.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO