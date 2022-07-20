ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's your chance to join Randy Peterson's Iowa State Cyclones text-message group

By Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
For three years, Randy Peterson has had a question he's asked over and over: When is the Des Moines Register getting a text-message group set up for our Iowa State Cyclones subscribers?

Well, that day is here, at long last.

Our text-message groups, which have rolled out in tests elsewhere in our company, have been wildly popular. It's a benefit we offer to Register subscribers.

With college football season about to begin, it's an ideal time to jump aboard this new group.

So what's so great about it?

For one, it's a private group where Iowa State fans can talk directly with our long-time Cyclones columnist Randy Peterson, without any of the outside toxicity that social media can bring.

Imagine if you bumped into Randy somewhere and could ask him any Iowa State question in your head. That's what this is, just through text.

Will other people see my number?

Nope. When you respond to the group text thread, it just goes to Randy Peterson. You don't have to worry about getting piled on by people you don't know. This isn't social media. It's a text group where only Randy sees your number and information.

What are you going to do with my number?

Talk Iowa State sports, and get to know Randy. This isn't a trick. It's an incentive to reward our most valued reader, our subscribers. And if you aren't a subscriber, we want to give you more of a reason to do so. We’ll never give or sell your number to a third party. We won't abuse it internally. You'll get a handful of group texts a day (and more on gamedays or when there's breaking news to discuss) about the Cyclones, where you can have direct access to our Iowa State columnist at key times and moments without all the drama social media brings with it.

