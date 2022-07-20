The Johnson County Fair is back. Here's what to check out — including Bacon Buddies

Keri Butler of Tiffin is excited for her son, Trey Gerard, to try something new at the Johnson County Fair this year.

The 15-year-old sports enthusiast, particularly passionate about NASCAR, will be showing pigs through a program called Bacon Buddies.

It was created by then high schooler and Earlham native Kylee Brown, who noticed the absence of people with special needs in the livestock showing circuit , according to the Des Moines Register in 2019.

The program made its debut at the Iowa State Fair that year.

Bacon Buddies gives individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities the opportunity to show pigs at fairs in Iowa. They’ll be paired with an experienced volunteer to help them through the experience.

For the first time, Johnson County fair-goers will get to see Bacon Buddies in action locally when the fair begins Sunday. Look for Bacon Buddies at 5 p.m. Monday.

Butler told the Press-Citizen this will be a “whole new environment” for her son.

“He's always excited to try something new that his peers are doing,” she said. “I think that's the one thing that I'm most excited about. Sometimes our kiddos that have special needs don't always get those same opportunities because their abilities may be limited. But this is something that just about any child will be will be able to participate in.”

Gerard is autistic, Butler said.

He has a few speech disorders that can make it occasionally difficult for others to understand what he is saying and has anxiety and a “mild” intellectual disorder, his mother said. Because he doesn’t always have the social skills of someone his age, finding activities he can participate in without feeling different from his peers is a “plus” for his parents.

Bacon Buddies comes to the Johnson County Fair thanks to the efforts of Stephanie Glass, who has multiple titles at the fairgrounds, including office manager.

She told the Press-Citizen that it is difficult to put her son, who is also autistic, in extracurricular activities because children can be mean.

It is important to Glass to find something he can enjoy and be included in.

Now, that inclusion extends to Butler’s son.

“We want him to know that he is capable of doing whatever he wants to try,” Butler said.

Bacon Buddies is just one of many offerings you'll find at the four-day fair this year.

Mullet Competition, Impact Pro Wrestling and Fireworks: New fun mixed with classic fare

The Johnson County Fair runs July 24-27.

Though it won't have a carnival this year, it will introduce new programming beyond Bacon Buddies, including a mullet competition — which could be particularly popular considering the number of likes the announcement got on the fair’s Facebook page .

Glass said a friend saw a mullet competition on the app TikTok and wondered if it could be done at the Johnson County Fair.

"I don't see why not," Glass said.

A new offering last year that makes its return is Impact Pro Wrestling, an Iowa-based independent wrestling promotion, which takes to the grandstand Tuesday evening.

Fair staples, including tractor pulls, animal shows and a fireworks display on the final day of the fair will return.

Here’s a partial schedule of entertainment at the fair:

Sunday, Family Fun Day

All Day – Hawkeye Model Railroad Display

6–9 a.m. – Knights of Columbus Breakfast

7:30 a.m.-7:30p.m. – Pizza Pop Stand Open

8:30 a.m. – Sharon Center All Denominational Church Service

10 a.m. – In Hand & Pleasure Horse & Pony Show

10 a.m. – Master Gardener Demo Garden

10 a.m. – Chainsaw Carver

11 a.m. – Livestock Judging Contest

Noon – Strolling – One Man Band

12:30 p.m. – Sheep Exhibitor Meeting

12:30 p.m. – Clover Kid Pet Show

1 p.m. – Pet Show

1 p.m. – Sheep Show

1:30-3 p.m. – Iowa City Community Band

2p.m. – Clothing Event Fashion Show/Mr. 4-H Contest

2 p.m. – Chainsaw Carver

2 p.m. - Iowa City Community Band

2– 4 p.m. – Bingo

3:30–5 p.m. – Jonah Seymour

4 p.m. – Clover Kid Sheep Show

6 p.m. - Strolling – One Man Band

7 p.m. – Chain Saw Carver

6–9 p.m. – Tractor Pull

Monday, Senior Day

All Day – Hawkeye Model Railroad Display

6–9 a.m. – Knights of Columbus Breakfast

7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. – Pizza Pop Stand Open

9 a.m. – Swine Show

10–11:30 a.m. – Leo Shima

Noon - Strolling – One Man Band

Noon – Ugly Cake Contest

1 p.m. – Trail & Game Events Horse & Pony Show

1 p.m. – Poultry Show

2–4 p.m. – Bingo

2 p.m. - Strolling – One Man Band

3–4:30 p.m. – Bean Bag Toss

4–6:30 p.m. – FB Homemade Ice Cream Demo

4:30–6 p.m. – Chicken Toss

5 p.m. – Bacon Buddies

5–7 p.m. – Kiddie Tractor Pull

6 p.m. – Share The Fun Show

6 p.m. – Strolling - One Man Band

6–8 p.m. – Hay Bale Toss followed by Human Tractor Pull

7 p.m. – Chainsaw Carver

6–8 p.m. – All American Lumberjack Show

Tuesday, Kids’ Day

All Day – Hawkeye Model Railroad Display

6–9 a.m. — Knights of Columbus Breakfast

7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. – Pizza Pop Stand Open

8:30 a.m. – Dairy Goat Show

10 a.m. – Clover Kid Goat Show

10 a.m. – Rabbit Showmanship Contest

10–10:30 a.m. – Jason D’Vaude The Circus Man

10 a.m.–noon – Theisen’s Kids Farmland

10 a.m.–2 p.m. – JC Vehicle Display

10:30 a.m. – Meat Goat Show

11 a.m. – Dairy Cattle Show

11a.m.–1 p.m. – Butterfly Demonstrations

Noon – Strolling – Jason D’Vaude The Circus Man

Noon – Puppet Show

1 p.m. – Rabbit Show

1:30 p.m. – Bucket Bottle Calf Show

2 p.m. – Clover Kid Bucket Bottle Show

2–4 p.m. – Bingo

3 p.m. – Hula Hoop Contest

4–6:30 p.m. – Homemade Ice Cream Demo

4–8 p.m. – Classy Chassy Car Club Show

5 p.m. – Poultry Pageant/Crowing Contest

5 p.m. – Hog Calling

5 p.m. – FB Tasting Tour

7 p.m. – Ag Olympics

7 p.m. – Bill Riley Talent Contest

8 p.m. – Impact Wrestling

Wednesday, Veterans Day

All Day – Hawkeye Model Railroad Display

6–9 a.m. — Knights of Columbus Breakfast

7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. – Pizza Pop Stand Open

8 a.m. – Dog Agility and Rally Show

9 a.m. – Breeding Beef Show

10 a.m. – Strolling - Jason D’Vaude The Circus Man

Noon – Strolling - Jason D’Vaude The Circus Man

Noon – Puppet Show

1 p.m. – Market Beef Show

2–4 p.m. - Bingo

2 p.m. – Strolling - Jason D’Vaude The Circus Man

3 p.m. – Dairy Cattle Release

3:30-5 p.m. — Dogs on Skis

5 p.m. – Butterfly Release

5 p.m. – Supreme Showmanship Event

5:30 p.m. – Buffalo Wing Eating Contest

6–8 p.m. - Family Rodeo

8:30 p.m. – Color Guard

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks Display

