VIRAL: Over Kobe? NBA Champion Says He'd Take This Current NBA Superstar Over Kobe Bryant

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVNP7_0gmFxFGq00

On Tuesday, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins made a bold claim on ESPN's First Take.

The NBA veteran said that he would take Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry over Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Mad Dog: "You can start a season tomorrow, you want Kobe, nine-time All-Defense, or do you want Curry in your backcourt? Take one or the other, which one you taking?

Perkins: "I'm taking Curry."

Mad Dog: "Over Kobe? You can't do that."

Perkins did add that, "it's not an easy one to answer," when asked by Molly Qerim.

Bryant played his entire career for the Los Angeles Lakers, and won five NBA Championships.

The first three came when he and Shaquille O'Neal had a three-peat, and the next two came in 2009 and 2010 when Bryant and Pau Gasol went back-to-back.

He played 20 seasons, and averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

In addition, he played in 220 career playoff games, and averaged 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

As for Curry, he has led the best dynasty in the entire NBA since Bryant and the Lakers won three titles in a row.

While the Warriors have not done a three-peat, they have won four titles in the last eight seasons, and been to the NBA Finals six times in that span.

Curry is widely regarded as the best shoot ever, and he has career averages of 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

He is still just 34-years-old, and has only played 13 seasons, so there is a long ways for him to go.

RELATED PEOPLE
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Defends LeBron James Against Criticism Over Brittney Griner Comments: “He Has Done As Much, If Not More, Than Most To Bring Awareness And Gather Support For Griner, And For That Should Be Praised.“

LeBron James found himself in an uncomfortable position when he spoke about the current Brittney Griner situation in Russia. The WNBA star has been detained since February and is currently going through a legal battle to get free and return to the United States soon. During a recent edition of...
NBA
NBC Sports

Vanessa Bryant thanks Klay for touching speech about Kobe, Gigi

Klay Thompson thanked many people in his acceptance speech after winning the Best Comeback Athlete award at Wednesday night's ESPY awards, but he saved his childhood idol, Kobe Bryant, for last. Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late superstar and mother of Gigi Bryant, appreciated the classy shoutout from the...
NBA
