Leon County, FL

Leon County, CONA recognize top neighborhoods, both large and small

By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Leon County Government and the Council of Neighborhood Associations recognized the community’s outstanding neighborhoods and neighbors with the 41st Annual Neighborhood Recognition Program on July 12.

This year’s winners were recognized for going above and beyond in the last year to make our community a better place to live, work, and play.

“We are proud to celebrate the accomplishments and successes of these neighborhoods that have gone the extra mile in the last year to support one another and the community,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor. “As the pillars of our society, these dedicated neighborhood leaders help strengthen our community and make Leon County feel like home.”

The 2022 winners are as follows:

Small Neighborhood of the Year (200 homes or fewer)

Blairstone Forest Community Association: Blairstone Forest embraced Leon County’s natural beauty by planting native flowers and building wooden walkways to ensure all residents can access the nearby forest and spring.

Large Neighborhood of the Year (more than 200 homes)

Lafayette Oaks Homes Association: Lafayette Oaks hosted many events and programs for all to enjoy, including holiday celebrations, a plant library, and book lending library. Together, the residents developed a paving plan so the roads in their neighborhood would be paved on a regular schedule.

Unincorporated Neighborhood of the Year (outside the city limits)

Landover Hills Homeowners Association: Landover Hills created a new website to keep their residents informed, installed pet waste collection sites at neighborhood entrances, and helped facilitate the creation of an ADA-accessible sidewalk extension on Walden Road so residents of all ages and abilities can cross the street safely.

Neighbor of the Year – Amanda Herring

Amanda exemplifies the County’s Neighbor of the Year Award with year-round work and coordination between neighborhood residents, local governments, and community partners. In part due to Amanda’s hard work, area roads were repaired, stormwater reduced, and quality of life increased.

“Year after year, the County is so impressed with the hard work and dedication of our local neighborhoods,” said County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “Every nominee should be proud of the work they did this year to help make our community strong and resilient.”

The Neighborhood of the Year Award winners received a sign for display at their neighborhood entrances. The Neighbor of the Year Award winner received a personalized plaque that highlights the individual’s leadership and service to the community.

“Whether it’s working together to build a new nature walk or holding a food drive to help those in need, neighborhoods have the power to bring people together,” said Leroy Peck, President of CONA. “CONA is proud of our continued partnership with Leon County to host this recognition program and provide resources and services to the community throughout the year. Congratulations to this year’s winners and to Leon County for continuing this vital recognition program.”

Learn more about the County’s neighborhood resources at LeonCountyFL.gov/NeighborhoodServices.

Tallahassee Democrat

