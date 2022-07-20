Petoskey's skillset group taking off in hosted summer 7-on-7 events

PETOSKEY — It's always a good thing when a team returns a lot to its skill positon groups.

It’s hard to beat experience.

But, it’s also great when spots are up for grabs and the competition to see the field is weighed with every snap and every ball that comes their way.

The latter is exactly where the Petoskey football team sits entering the 2022 season and the competition for skillset positions has already been on full throttle throughout the summer.

It also continued Tuesday at Northmen Stadium in Petoskey, where the second 7-on-7 session was hosted by Petoskey, bringing in the likes of Charlevoix, Harbor Springs, East Jordan, Graying and Boyne City.

It came as another chance for a young group of wideouts and backs to perform for the Northmen, which they took advantage of once again.

“It’s a lot of fun,” junior Brian Pike said. “I never thought we’d do this when I was younger. I really like it and look forward to them.”

Pike is one of a handful that have been making plays at Northmen Stadium, joining seniors Trevor Swiss and Aaron Sysko, junior CJ Hibbler and sophomore Seth Marek, among others.

At 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, Pike brings a wide catch radius to the field and has shown that off with a strong ability to high-point the ball and make fully extended catches over the middle.

The junior has been on a football camp tour throughout the summer, hitting Ivy League stops like Harvard and Dartmouth out east, along with Hillsdale and Central Michigan in state, among others.

“Summer has been good, been to a lot of camps and it’s nice to be with my friends working out and playing football,” he said.

Swiss and Sysko both return to the varsity level with experience, with Swiss starting on both sides of the ball a year ago. Both also give the Northmen fluid route runners and speed.

Marek, though only a sophomore, brings size and confidence to the position at 6-foot-1, 175-pounds and like Pike, puts his body in the right positon to make catches.

Hibbler won’t be receiving many endzone fades at 5-foot-8, but opponents have to worry about staying with the speedy junior more than anything.

Coming off a school record setting 200 yard dash season on the track, Hibbler is working on transitioning that track speed back to the football field.

“It’s been hard,” he said with a laugh. “Trying to get my form back from running track to get myself back into football mode, working on getting my cuts back instead of just running in a straight line. It’s starting to come back.

“Track was a big confidence boost for me and now I’ve just got to convert that into football.”

While a good chunk of the skill guys might be new to the varsity level, their confidence has been above their class level. Pike has let circus grabs and tough catches do his talking so far, Hibbler keeps things loose as a vocal guy on the field, picking up teammates and Marek even spent a portion of Tuesday’s 7-on-7 coaching guys up on routes, a rarity from a sophomore.

Knowing what he brings to the field with his speed, Hibbler has been excited watching and competing with the whole group overall this summer.

“Seth Marek is going crazy, I’ve been having my fair share, Brian Pike, Trevor Swiss, everyone,” he said. “We’ve all been putting our parts in and working our butts off. As a team, I think we’ve been doing really good. We’re really trying to focus on getting our plays down, our precision and keep everyone up.”

Hibbler himself has made the camp tour as well, picking up offers from Ohio Dominican and Olivet Nazarene so far, while also hitting camps.

“Legacy camps, D-Zone camps, I was just invited to an Under Armor All-American underclassmen camp in August in Texas,” said Hibbler. “I’m really excited about that.”

A big part of the summer has been focused on bigger, stronger and faster, though there’s also learning a new playbook and continuing to build a relationship with the quarterbacks.

“Discipline,” said Pike on what’s been key.” We’ve been going on two a lot to make sure we don’t jump, then the routes we’ve been practicing every day. A lot of us stay after practice right now too.”

Petoskey’s hosted 7-on-7 events will continue next week with 6 p.m. events on both Tuesday and Thursday at Northmen Stadium.

