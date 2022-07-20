ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beto O'Rourke tells hometown he can win and beat back Abbott agenda

By Martha Pskowski, El Paso Times
 3 days ago
Beto O’Rourke received a hometown send-off Tuesday evening — complete with mariachis and a fronterizo rock band — before embarking on a months-long gubernatorial campaign tour.

The Democratic candidate spoke in front of over 250 supporters at the Lowbrow Palace, a music venue in El Paso's industrial Texas Avenue corridor. In his speech, O’Rourke blasted his opponent Gov. Greg Abbott’s record on abortion and gun control and emphasized economic issues, health care and education in his bid to reach undecided and independent voters.

It was a fitting send-off after a month filled with good news for O'Rourke's longshot campaign. He is closing the polling gap on Abbott and even out-performed the incumbent in the latest round of fundraising. Now he will try to keep momentum on his side as the Nov. 8 finish line approaches.

The campaign team drives east to Pecos on Wednesday, the first leg of a 5,600 mile itinerary through uncertain territory. Over a campaign tour spanning 49 days, O'Rourke will try to reach rural voters, energize loyal supporters and attract suburban Republicans fed up with Abbott's grip on political power in Texas.

"I'm going to work on common sense, bipartisan things that Republicans and Democrats support, like expanding Medicaid so more people can afford to see a doctor (and) driving down property taxes," O'Rourke said Tuesday. "I think that choice is pretty clear. When people see that, Republican or Democrat, they are with us. That's why I think we're going to win this."

Beto revs up hometown crowd

By 5 p.m., supporters were lining up the outside Lowbrow Palace. The dim, cavernous space provided a respite from 105 degree temperatures.

The opening act, the Paso del Norte mariachi group, took the stage just after 6 p.m. The crowd sung along with classics like "El Rey." A man wearing a "The border makes America great hat," wrapped his arms around his companion, swaying to the music.

El Paso County elected officials including County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, County Commissioner Iliana Holguin and state Rep. Claudia Ordaz Pérez were among the crowd. Adriana Montoya, an El Paso native and student at Texas State University, introduced O'Rourke. In his classic blue Oxford dress shirt with sleeves rolled up, he stood on a crate among the crowd.

"This is the source of everything that is important to me," O'Rourke said, taking in the multi-racial, multi-generational crowd. "What is happening right now in this state, the headlines that are making news all over the world. That is not us. That is not who we are."

O'Rourke's most vehement words were at aimed his opponent, on issues like the electric grid, gun control and immigration.

“Just that story of what has happened in the grid under Greg Abbott's watch says everything that you need to know about this guy," O'Rourke said. "He is chaos. He is corruption. He is cruelty and he is incompetence."

O'Rourke reminded supporters that Abbott didn't follow through on his promise to curb gun violence in Texas following mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa three years ago.

“Those of us in El Paso know (Abbott) is doing everything within his power to assure that the most violent among us, those who brought hatred to this community on Aug. 3, 2019, are the best armed on the planet," he said.

As for his own platform, O'Rourke hit a more moderate tone. He focused on economic issues including soaring inflation and property taxes that cut across party politics. He spoke about improving pay and benefits for Texas teachers. O'Rourke said he would pursue "common sense" policies like expanding Medicaid to improve mental health care and maternal health outcomes.

He also referenced Texas' ban on abortions after six weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Several attendees carried signs referencing the abortion ban.

Erika Magallanez, 32, of El Paso, said she has supported Beto since she was a teenager. But this year the overturning of Roe v. Wade has reinforced her convictions.

“I have two little girls of my own,” she said. “I’m very sad for them. I hope everyone comes out and votes for Beto.”

O'Rourke gaining ground on Abbott, sheds underdog demeanor

O'Rourke announced his candidacy for governor in November and hosted his first campaign event in El Paso on Jan. 8. In the parking lot of the Deadbeach Brewery, he pitched himself as the underdog, while avoiding references to Abbott's 15-point lead in the polls. While diehard supporters — who stood by after his unsuccessful campaigns in 2018 for Senate and in 2020 for president — showed up in force that clear winter morning, they had to acknowledge he was a longshot in November.

But six months later, the race has heated up. A June poll by Quinnipiac University found Abbott ahead by only five points, with the support of 48% of voters. From late February to June, O'Rourke brought in $27.6 million, setting a new state record, outpacing Abbott's $24.9 million. In the previous fundraising period ending in February, O'Rourke had brought in $7.2 million.

While O'Rourke can't match Abbott's formidable campaign war chest, he is counting on chipping away at the advantage with a bevy of volunteers and small donors. On Tuesday he said getting new voters registered and increasing voter turnout can close the gap.

Volunteers were on hand at the tour kickoff, signing up attendees to take part in the campaign. Eric Maese of Las Cruces said he volunteers virtually for Beto’s campaign because he has family members in El Paso and worries about the impacts of the Republican-controlled Legislature and Governor's Office, particularly over reproductive rights.

Attendees want Beto to deliver on gun control, reproductive rights

At Tuesday's rally, attendees said they were supporting Beto because of his stances on abortion, gun control and immigration. They also said they want Abbott out of office. He is running for re-election to a third, four-year-term in the Nov. 8 general election.

“I’ve always supported Beto,” attendee Estela Mata said. “He’s got to win, we’ve got to get Abbott out.”

Several referenced Abbott's response to the Aug. 3, 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, which left 23 people dead during an attack while they did their morning shopping. One woman wore a Beto T-shirt, leaving exposed her upper arm, tattooed with an outline of the state of Texas and "El Paso Strong."

“Gun violence has affected us very close to home, it’s affected people we know,” said UTEP student Jaime Calderón, 20, who will be voting in his first governor's race. "We think Beto can make a change and that will start a trend nationally."

The Sultanes del Yonke rock band took the stage after O'Rourke's speech. The band members in matching jumpsuits sang rock en español as a long line of eager supporters snaked around the venue, patiently waiting to meet the candidate.

Among the hundreds of supporters at Tuesday's event, many have been waiting since the 2018 Senate race to see O'Rourke take office. They're hoping in November that wait will finally come to an end.

From his hometown, O'Rourke set out early Wednesday morning on the first leg of a 5,000-mile Texas tour to see if it will help him end up at the governor'smansion.

TERESA ovalle
3d ago

O'Dork the professional career candidate knows he will not win this, his 4th bid for office. He is traveling the state and living off his donations, as he makes plans on the next election and what office he can become a candidate for. He is a nightmare that keeps repeatedly coming back.

C.E., Ph.D
3d ago

When I read the responses from those that claim Abbott is a disgrace and need to be gone they might try remembering how they listened and believed how mean trump was and he was creating such a bar country so they voted in the lying biden and look where your country. Beto served in the Texas 16th congressional district as a representative and when your review his record he did nothing. Beto during his time submitted 1100 bills and a short look in his last couple of years 6 out of 200 became law. Be to did not have any significant bills that impact the state or citizens of texas

LucianoandSofie McBain
2d ago

that's right he's never claimed to be a Mexican, but he's claimed to help them. Just ask the people of Segundo Barrio, he hasn't done Jaaaaaack!! for the people of El Paso and Hispanic community except use them

