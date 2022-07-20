ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

Heat Advisory issued for Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Oneida, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Madison; Oneida; Otsego The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Oneida County in central New York North central Otsego County in central New York Southeastern Madison County in central New York * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 751 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Solsville to near Brookfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brookfield, Waterville, West Winfield, Bridgewater, Clayville, Unadilla Forks, Hubbardsville, Stockwell, North Brookfield and Sauquoit. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cortland, Madison, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cortland; Madison; Onondaga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Madison County in central New York Northeastern Cortland County in central New York Southeastern Onondaga County in central New York * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Homer, or 7 miles northeast of Cortland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cazenovia, Lebanon, Truxton, Cuyler, Georgetown, Deruyter, Fabius, Erieville, De Ruyter and East Homer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Delaware; Dutchess; Essex; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Otsego; Putnam; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO PUTNAM RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Essex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Champlain, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clinton; Essex The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clinton County in northern New York Northeastern Essex County in northern New York Southern Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont Northwestern Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont Southwestern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont * Until noon EDT. * At 1111 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Keeseville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Plattsburgh International Airport, Plattsburgh, Burlington, South Burlington, Peru, Schuyler Falls, Colchester, Georgia, Au Sable Forks, Grand Isle, Keeseville, Milton, South Hero, Port Kent, Georgia Center, Westford, Winooski, North Hero, St. Albans Town and Essex. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, NY
County
Montgomery County, NY
County
Washington County, NY
State
Washington State
County
Ulster County, NY
County
Herkimer County, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
City
Montgomery, NY
County
Warren County, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Putnam; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Westchester County in southeastern New York Putnam County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 114 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nyack, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ossining and Hawthorne around 120 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Bedford around 130 PM EDT. Yorktown Heights around 135 PM EDT. Mahopac around 140 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY BERGEN ESSEX HUDSON PASSAIC UNION IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW YORK BRONX KINGS (BROOKLYN) NASSAU NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) ORANGE QUEENS RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkshire; Essex; Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MA . MASSACHUSETTS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKSHIRE ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMPDEN HAMPSHIRE MIDDLESEX WORCESTER
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy