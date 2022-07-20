ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Sewer and water lines potentially coming to Bradys Run Park

By Nicholas Vercilla, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

BRIGHTON TWP. – Beaver County officials are in early discussion to put water and sewer lines into Bradys Run Park.

County Solicitor Garen Fedeles said he has had early talks with officials from the Bradys Run Sanitary Authority and the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority, as the lines would be maintained by both authorities.

Fedeles said if the boards of both authorities agree to the future maintenance of the lines, the county will go forward with preliminary design work. The county would use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help pay for the project.

Currently, there is water and sewer up to the Bradys Run Ice Arena, with the potential lines to allow water and sewage through the end of the park.

Commissioner Jack Manning said he would like to see something in place for fire suppression at the park as well.

During the most recent county commissioners meeting, the board approved an agreement with Pittsburgh-based KLH Engineers Inc. for the design and permitting of a small diameter force main sewer line through the park, at a cost not to exceed $69,000.

The design would be for approximately 12,000 feet of lines.

Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

