ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Effingham City Council Met Yesterday, Discuss More About Golf Cart Use In Town

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Effingham City Council met at 5pm Tuesday with a wide array of topics to discuss. The Omnibus Vote Agenda was approved, after which Mr. Christopher Roedl was appointed as the new Building Inspector for the City. Roedl was born and raised in Effingham, a graduate from Effingham High School. He...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Effingham Radio

Village Of Brownstown Will Be Oiling Streets Monday, July 25th

Starting at 8 am on Monday morning, the Village of Brownstown will be oiling streets (map is above). The Brownstown Village Board asks that those who park along the streets please move their vehicles during the oiling of streets. Also, they ask that you not drive on freshly oiled streets until the rock is spread to avoid getting oil on your vehicle.
BROWNSTOWN, IL
Effingham Radio

City Of Effingham Announces Railroad Closure

The City of Effingham has announced the following:. The Evergreen Avenue Railroad Crossing at Route 45 and Evergreen is closed and will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Rickelman Avenue and Virginia Avenue Railroad Crossings are next on the list for improvements.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Health Department Announces 120 New Positive Cases

The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 120 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday, July 15 through Thursday, July 21. Only 11.5% of cases were up to date with their vaccinations, 55% had never had a vaccine and a further 8% had received only one vaccine. Reinfections accounted for 21.5% of cases this week; 77% of these reinfections had never received a vaccine and only 15% were up to date with their vaccines. Two of the cases were on their third rounds of COVID infection and not vaccinated.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Sheriff Officers Receive Samuel Hurst Memorial Award

The following statement is being released by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office:. “Today, at a Problem Solving Court Graduation, these Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Bailiff’s were awarded with the Samuel Hurst Memorial Award for their continued support and dedication to Problem Solving Court. CPL Bailiff Wyatt Haythorn.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
Effingham, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Golf, IL
WTHI

Illinois business holds Robinson groundbreaking ceremony

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - This Illinois small business is not looking so small anymore. Ginger Ale's held a groundbreaking ceremony in Robinson on Thursday. The Olney-based business is known for its "2.8 septillion drink options". It first started in 2015. The business became a franchise last fall. We spoke with...
ROBINSON, IL
vandaliaradio.com

St. Elmo man charged in Fayette County Court, St. Elmo Police thank community for assistance

A St. Elmo man has been charged in Fayette County Court. 40 year old Brock J. Dunaway of St. Elmo has been charged in Fayette County Court with the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. The charge is a Class 3 Felony. Bond for Dunaway was set at $40,000 in Fayette County Court and he will make his first appearance with counsel on July 27th at 9 am.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Clay County Health Department Reports 30 Covid-Positive Cases This Week

The Clay County Health Department is reporting 30 covid-positive cases this past week. The following was released on the Clay County Health Department’s Facebook Page:. “Our COVID testing Center reported doing 142 tests this week with 30 of those showing up as positives. Some folks who test negative may...
CLAY COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Pana Man Sentenced to 7.5 Years in IDOC For Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Manufacture and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

A Pana man was sentenced to 7.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The following has been released by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook Page:. “CHRISTOPHER M. GREAR SENTENCED TO THE ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS FOR UNLAWFUL PARTICIPATION IN METHAMPHETAMINE MANUFACTURE AND AGGRAVATED FLEEING AND...
PANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Carts#The Omnibus Vote Agenda#Building Inspector#Effingham High School#Polygone Recycling
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 43 year old David L. Wright of St. Louis for burglary, 2 counts of possession of lost/mislaid credit cards, speeding, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. David was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 52 year old Brian L....
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31 year old Lucas McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County FTA warrant for aggravated assault. Lucas posted $575 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 36 year old Ashley Haarmann of Effingham for driving on a suspended license. Ashley posted $250 and was...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, July 21st, 2022

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 33-year-old Waltonville woman for possession of methamphetamine and bringing contraband into a penal institution. Detectives say they received a tip that Shaina Rodgers of North Carter Road may have brought methamphetamine into the jail when reporting to serve a sentence for driving on a suspended license. A search allegedly turned up methamphetamine in her personal property leading to the arrest.
MARION COUNTY, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Two St. Elmo men charged with Burglary

Two St. Elmo men have been charged with burglary in Fayette County Court. 45 year old Gerald E. Homann and 43 year old Trampas W. Grove have both been charged with burglary in Fayette County Court. In information for both defendants, it states they are alleged to have entered and outbuilding belonging to an individual in rural St. Elmo with the alleged intent of theft. Burglary is a Class 2 Felony.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Pizza maker destroyed in fire at Centralia home

Centralia City Firefighters say a pizza cooker was destroyed when a gas burner on a stove where it was sitting was accidentally turned on. Jennifer Melton of the 1400 block of South Locust called for help after light smoke began filling the home. Firemen were able to track the fire to the stove and the melted pizza cooker.
CENTRALIA, IL
WCIA

Restaurant organizes fundraiser for crash victims

ASSUMPTION, Ill., (WCIA) — On Monday, Bricks Exquisite Eats in Assumption hosted a fundraiser dinner to benefit those involved in last week’s car crash.  Four families’ lives were changed forever after the devastating accident at Route 51 and Leafland Street.  Two boys died, two are still recovering. They were on their way to lift weights […]
ASSUMPTION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, July 19th, 2022

Salem Police arrested both occupants of a car following a traffic stop near Rainey and Hamilton on the city’s southeast side Monday morning. After seeing quite a bit of movement between the two occupants, police searched the immediate area within their reach in the front seat and allegedly found cannabis. A full.
Effingham Radio

David Lee Schuch, 55

David Lee Schuch, age 55, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:45 AM – Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. In loving memory of David, memorials may be made to the Meyer Funeral Home, to assist the family and can be mailed to: Meyer Funeral Home, 07 West Jourdan Street Newton, Illinois 62448.
NEWTON, IL
wgel.com

Vandalia Man Pleads Guilty To Drug & Gun Offenses

Shane Hans, 45, of Vandalia, Illinois, pled guilty in federal court on Thursday, July 21, 2022, to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. As part of his guilty plea, Hans acknowledged that on May 14, 2021, he possessed, with intent to distribute, approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine that was recovered by law enforcement officials from his residence in Vandalia, Illinois. Hans also acknowledged he possessed a firearm recovered from his residence on that date, while knowing he was a convicted felon. Hans further acknowledged on July 24, 2021, he knowingly distributed approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine from his residence in Vandalia. Hans is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17, 2022. Hans faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.
VANDALIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy