ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

Revitalized Poconos Park to kick off concerts with Cowboy Luau this September

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCy5Z_0gmFwSxu00

Poconos Park is set to kick off their first major festival with the sounds of a Cowboy Luau this coming September, featuring country music stars Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young.

The revitalized Pike County venue made the announcement for their initial multi-day music festival on Tuesday with a recommendation to "Get Your Good Times On" and "Party in the Poconos!" at the Cowboy Luau, scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17.

Oakes' From the Roots, a real estate development and venue management company, acquired the 200-plus acres of land, including the near-$40 million development once known as the Mountain Laurel Performing Arts Center and the Tom Ridge Pavilion, early in 2022. Recognizing the potential for the venue, which is located within an easy commute of New York City, Philadelphia, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Newark, and the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area, the company renovated and upgraded the property, reopening it as Poconos Park.

“We are honored to announce the first major event at Poconos Park bringing country music stars Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young to the Poconos,” John M. Oakes, CEO and founder of From The Roots/Poconos Park, said. “We look forward to seeing the East Coast country music fans to show up and ‘Get Your Good Times On’ in their flannel and flip-flops, luau skirts or Daisy Dukes or cowboy boots and Hawaiian shirts and ‘Party in the Poconos!’”

Gilbert, famed for his back-to-back platinum albums and grassroots following — a group of "hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand" — has hit the top of the charts with tracks like “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen” and collaboration with Lindsay Ell, “What Happens In A Small Town.”

Young's West Coast-meets the South sound, described as "Caliville" style, has earned him the title of "one of country's most consistent radio stars" from Rolling Stone for albums like "Weekends Look a Little Different These Days," "Ticket to L.A.," and his platinum self-titled debut which sat in the top 20 Country Albums chart for 37 weeks and contributed to 5.5 billion streams across the world.

The full line-up, including Pennsylvania’s own Warren Zeiders, as well as Ryan Griffin, Dylan Schneider, Austin Meade, Kassi Ashton, Rick Monroe and the Hitmen, D.J. Aydamn, and Jake’s Rockin’ Country Band — along with other acts to be announced in the coming weeks — will run from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. across three stages: the Main Stage, also known as the Amphitheater at Poconos Park; an outdoor festival stage; and a Party Bar Dance Tent.

Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau CEO and President Chris Barrett said that he was thrilled that the grounds can be used to their full potential again, and that launching the operation with a full-on festival is a fantastic plan to bring those big-time shows — in addition to a variety of other acts and events — back to the Poconos.

More local entertainment:Pocono Mountains Music Festival features Broadway talent, Garden State tribute

"I think that's going to probably be a good recipe for their success overall, the festivals," Barrett said. "They certainly have the physical facility to host them, and John has the experience of working with either one-day or one-time events and festivals. So I think it's a really good good combination, and you got some headline acts there, which is really positive."

Cowboy Luau will also include hula and line dancing, dance instruction every hour on the hour, a corn hole tournament — with the daily winner receiving a backstage photo with either of the two headliners — DJ dance parties, and an opportunity to win a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Once guests have worked up an appetite, they can enjoy a selection of "locally sourced artisan food options, chef driven cocktails, and, of course, cold beer curated by Event Hospitality Solutions." Food and beverages from local chefs and restaurants, including The Morning Brew, Juby’s Smoothies, and more, will also be featured.

Fans can pick up early bird tickets for the festival starting at $69.99, plus fees, for general admission. Those interested in elevating their experience can also purchase packages for front row, standing pit, dinner on the lake, private cabanas, and hotel packages for additional costs.

All tickets and packages will be available for purchase on Fever starting Friday, July 22. Fans can buy their tickets through the Fever app on the Apple Store and Google Play, by visiting the Fever website, or through the Cowboy Luau website.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Grew Up to Become a Famous Country Singer

Known for being the guitarist of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, comes from a famous family thanks to the one man referred to as “The Duke”. Whenever discussing the movie industry and icons immortalized on screen, it is hard not to mention John Wayne. Being the definition of what a man was back in the day, Wayne acted in Hollywood for 50 years, credited with having over 160 feature films. But when it came to his granddaughter, Jennifer, the Duke was nothing more than a loving family man who controlled the AMC channel.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Pike County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pike County, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Scranton, PA
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure

Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Popculture

'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz Hospitalized After Stroke

Former American Pickers star Frank Fritz suffered a stroke and is hospitalized, his former co-star Mike Wolfe confirmed on Instagram Thursday night. Wolfe asked for prayers and repeatedly referred to Fritz, 56, as his friend, despite reports of a rift between the History Channel stars. Fritz last appeared on American Pickers in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Schneider
Person
Brantley Gilbert
Person
Lindsay Ell
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

From Brooks & Dunn to Carrie Underwood, See Country Stars Wear the American Flag Proudly

If you’re looking for some patriotic inspiration for your July 4th weekend attire, look no further than here. In honor of the summer celebration, we took the liberty to pull together some of our favorite country music stars’ most patriotic looks, highlighting those proud to sport the American flag. And we have some of the best looks laid out here for you. Take a peek below.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]

Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Cowboy Boots#Music Stars#Dance Parties#Cowboy Luau#The Tom Ridge Pavilion#The Roots Poconos Park#Hawaiian
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

2K+
Followers
601
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy