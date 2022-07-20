Two injured in York shooting, police say

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are investigating the report of a robbery and assault at the Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road in Ephrata Township. Police received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk at approximately 4:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 reporting that a man entered the store wearing a mask, confronted the clerk, demanded money, assaulted the clerk, and fled the store. The suspect was described as an unknown race male approximately 20-years-old, 5’10”-6′ tall, wearing a face covering, dark glasses, and dark clothing. The male suspect was last seen fleeing onto James Avenue. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Bartholomew at 717-738-9200, ext. 240.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO