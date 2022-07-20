ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Male shot to death in street in east Harris County

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA male was found shot to death in the street in east Harris County on Wednesday morning, authorities say. The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m....

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
cw39.com

HPD identifies suspect still at large in deadly east Houston shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a suspect who is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in east Houston back in January. Jose Everado Castorena III, 31, was charged with murder by the 182nd State District Court in a shooting that happened on Jan. 13. Police said he remains at-large.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers#911#Crime Scene#Violent Crime#White Cedar Drive#The Hcso Homicide Unit
fox26houston.com

Houston PD patrol car crashes into ditch during chase with stolen truck

HOUSTON - A police patrol vehicle crashed into a ditch overnight Saturday in the Heights area during a chase with a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department were reportedly chasing the stolen truck through an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Irvington around 1 a.m. That's when...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Tow truck drivers upset about Harris County contract

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Nearly two dozen tow truck drivers from Harris County showed up to Commissioner's Court complaining about Autroreturn - a company based out of San Francisco that manages towing jobs with local law enforcement. Through the Autoreturn app, an officer on the scene of a crash can...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Harris Co. DA: Man charged in 2004 Houston murder extradited from Mexico

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fugitive charged with murder in a 2004 shooting in Houston has been extradited from Mexico, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday. Antonio Balencia Davalos, 53, arrived in Houston late Friday after being brought back to America by the U.S. Marshals Service. “Bringing fugitives...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN HIRES ATTORNEY AFTER ACCUSING HUMBLE OFFICER OF EXCESSIVE FORCE AND SERIOUS INJURY-VIDEO TELLS DIFFERENT STORY

THE ATTACHED VIDEO INCLUDES SECURITY CAMERA VIDEO OF THE FIGHT, SHOOTING, OFFICER ENCOUNTER, AND 911 CALL. On June 24, 2022, Christopher Hanna was at Lloyd’s Bar located at 111 North Avenue A in Humble. Security camera video from the bar shows it closing as patrons and employees leave. Hanna is leaning against the wall in what appears to be texting. Several patrons and employees leave the premises. At about 2:30 am two motorcycles pull into the parking lot and then go out of camera range for a 25-seconds as they go to the back parking lot, They then come back into view and as the first bike parks, you can see Hanna approach the rider with an object in his hand even before the rider gets off his motorcycle. It appears words are exchanged and the rider dismounts the motorcycle and moves toward Hanna in an aggressive manner. The rider then produces a chain as they once again go off camera. As the second rider parks his motorcycle he quickly gets off of it and moves in the direction where Hanna and the first rider go out of camera view. Eighteen seconds later both riders move toward their motorcycles and Hanna follows behind, now with a chain in his hand. He throws it at the riders and backs up. One of the riders then retrieves the chain and both get on their motorcycles and start to leave. Hanna now comes back into view with a pistol hand-drawn and points it at the riders as they leave. Multiple muzzle flashes can be seen as he quickly advances on them firing within 20 feet of them. Both riders leave. In the parking lot is a vehicle that had been parked with the lights on. Inside was a female driver who had never exited her vehicle. As soon as the riders leave Hanna points his gun at the back of her car and approaches it. He then walks to the side of the vehicle with the weapon drawn. He then walks out of camera view. About 45-seconds later he comes back into view on his cell phone and within two minutes the first Humble Police patrol unit arrives at the scene. The officer, identified as Officer Cox, approaches him, pats him down, and then speaks with him. He walks the scene with Officer Cox and appears to be describing his actions. Cox then has him sit down close to the building as he goes to the vehicle that Hanna had approached with the gun and speaks with the female. Cox then goes back to Hanna. With Hanna still sitting you can see Cox remove his handcuffs. There is a verbal altercation in which from the angle of the security camera it appears Officer Cox sucker punches Hanna. Hanna goes to the ground hard and with cuffs, in hand, Officer Cox attempts to hold him down as Hanna continues to resist. With the help of another officer, he is finally detained. After slowing the video you can see Officer Cox using both hands to push him in the area of the collar bone with cuffs still in hand. Hanna goes down as Cox holds his head to the ground and attempts to get his arm behind him. Hanna continues to resist. Another officer then arrives to assist. He continues to resist when they get Hanna to his feet. He was then placed in the patrol car. He was booked into the Humble jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was then transferred to the Harris County Jail.
HUMBLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy