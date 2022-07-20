Tull doesn't renew; Sewickley theater's naming rights will change

SEWICKLEY − The Tull Family Foundation has decided not to renew its naming rights sponsorship of the Sewickley movie theater.

The Tull Family Theater will remain the theater's name through the year's end. The theater's board of directors will seek a new naming partner for 2023 and beyond.

"For nonprofit organizations, naming rights sponsorship is a philanthropic gift − the sole prerogative of the benefactor; therefore, we will always be grateful for the Tull family’s initial support," the theater's CEO, Carolina Pais-Barreto Thor, said in a letter to stakeholders and theater supporters. "Be assured that the termination of this partnership does not impact the Theater’s ongoing services to the region."

Naming rights are a hot topic in western Pennsylvania, in the wake of the Pittsburgh Steelers last week granting stadium naming rights to insurance company Acrisure after a renewal deal with Heinz could not be reached. The North Shore stadium had been Heinz Field since 2001. One of the Steelers' owners is Thomas Tull, who in 2013 co-founded the Tull Family Foundation, which has had ground-level naming rights to the Sewickley theater since it opened in February 2017.

"We have a terrific Board of Directors, unparalleled in their commitment to our mission and ready to search for our next Naming Rights Partner(s)," Thor said in the letter to stakeholders. "Our team is poised for the task of implementing a new name and branding by Jan. 1, 2023. We welcome your referrals and suggestions."

She said, "Regardless of its name, the ethos of the Theater will remain unchanged—a spirit of service, supporting creativity, inclusivity and accessibility, extending the advantages of cultural opportunities into the rural edges of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Washington counties."

A phone message left with a representative of The Tull Family Foundation was not immediately returned.

