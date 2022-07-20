ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

FOX 14 Your Morning News: The Well Church’s Block Party and Magic Show

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mf3Z_0gmFv0cG00

This website uses cookies

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

FOX 14 Your Morning News: Last Day for Our Morning Interns

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today is the last day that the KTVE/KARD morning interns will be working with us. Abby Johnson will be going back to school at Southern Arkansas University where she will be graduating in December. Cayla Deeane will be going back to school at Dallas Baptist University where she will be […]
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Monroe, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
MyArkLaMiss

Championship team travels to West Monroe for World Series to discover hotel cancels reservations leaving them without a place to stay.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The reigning Dixie World Series 6u T-Ball Champs from Houston waited a year to come back to West Monroe for another back to back world series victory, but their hopes were crushed when they were told their rooms were canceled just hours before checking in.  “It’s very frustrating. These kids are […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Honey Hole

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We are joined in the studio by John David Owen for another Honey Hole segment. Watch the clip above to hear about some fishing tips and tricks. For more Morning News CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Magic Show#Fox
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Friday, July 22nd

West Monroe, LA – (07/22/22) Showers and thunderstorms have remained scattered through the area today. Clusters of storms have been able to form through different times of the day as well. However, in typical fashion, not everyone has seen rain. Lows tonight are expected to fall to the middle...
WEST MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Frosty Factory

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Allison Lee and Dolph Williams with the Frosty Factory joined West Monroe Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell to discuss its re-grand opening and ribbon cutting. Learn more about the event by watching the video posted above.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy